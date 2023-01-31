ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man, 40, stabbed in leg in the Bronx; group sought

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the leg amid a Bronx dispute on Saturday, police said.

Police on Monday released surveillance footage of the wanted group in the Allerton Avenue assault that happened around 6 a.m.

According to police, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg. The group then fled the avenue eastbound.

The victim suffered a puncture wound to his leg and was transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) .

