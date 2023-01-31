Read full article on original website
Vivo’s New X90 Series Smartphones are Co-Engineered with Zeiss
Vivo has launched its new X90 series smartphones as part of its continued partnership with Zeiss in a bid to compete against the best mobile photography brands available. There are two devices, the X90 and X90 Pro, featuring a “co-engineered camera imaging system” from Vivo and Zeiss, clarifying the two are tightening their collaboration even further. Unlike previous models where Zeiss’ presence was more subtle, it put its stamp on new updates and features in the X90 series.
‘Replace My Ex’ Shows a Lighter Side of AI Photo Editing
Since Picsart’s AI Replace can be used to replace people or objects in a photo with pretty much anything, the company showcased a rather lighthearted example of this technology in action: “replace my ex.”. While there are certainly many reasons to have concerns with artificial intelligence (AI), Picsart...
RODE NT-USB+ Studio Microphone Review: Good Gets Even Better
RODE’s NT-USB+ is a modern update on a microphone that was one of the best desktop podcasting mics you could buy for the past several years. This new version makes necessary upgrades without taking away from what made the original great. It’s an all-around win. Years ago, I...
Shooting the Landscape at 70 Miles an Hour
Landscape photography at 70 mph. Is it even possible? For years the idea of landscape photography was to put your camera on a tripod, frame very carefully, then wait for the light to be perfect before you shot. But what if you had to do everything in exactly the opposite way?
Canon USA Settles with Employees Affected by 2020 Ransomware Attack
Canon USA has agreed to settle claims regarding the data breach it suffered in August of 2020 and will pay affected employees cash for compromising their personal data. Canon USA has agreed to pay employees that were affected by the data breach up to $7,500 for monetary losses and $300 for out-of-pocket expenses in a deal that has been filed in federal court, Bloomberg Law reports. Nine named plaintiffs had filed a class-action lawsuit against the camera company for what they describe as failing to encrypt their personal information or take any other “adequate” measure to protect it. They also claimed Canon did not provide notice of the breach to affected employees fast enough.
