fox13news.com
Tampa police looking for voyeurism suspect
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on the hunt for a man who was seen on video peering into a woman's home while she was working in sight of the front window. "I was on work calls, and while I was on the phone with my boss, I saw a Ring notification two minutes prior," stated homeowner Rachael Cronin.
Tampa Police Arrest Woman In November Robles Park Stabbing Death
TAMPA, Fla. – 53-year-old Clarissa Cubby has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 49-year-old male acquaintance in November 2022, police say. According to investigators, just after 3 PM on November 8, 2022, Tampa Police responded to the report of a
Tampa 14-Year-Old Charged With Manslaughter In Shooting Death of 12-Year-Old
TAMPA, Fla. – A 14-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in early January. According to investigators, just before 1 PM on January 8, 2023, the Tampa Police Department received a call for service to a home on the 2600 block
fox13news.com
Jury sides with corrections officer accused of battery after alleged victim testifies
TAMPA, Fla. - It took a jury just 30 minutes to determine who was telling the truth in a criminal harassment case involving two law enforcement officers. Defendant Frankie Perez, a correctional officer for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Coleman, once dated the alleged victim, Denise Correa, who works at a security guard at the University of Tampa campus.
1 man dead, FHP trooper injured but 'doing well' after shooting on I-75 in Pasco County
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a man during a trooper-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Wesley Chapel. The incident began around 3:15 a.m. when a trooper going northbound on Interstate 75 pulled over to check out what he thought were disabled vehicles.
Suspect dead, trooper injured in Pasco County shooting, FHP says
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said it is assisting with an investigation into a shooting involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom sentenced in post-game parking lot attack
A South Sumter football mom has been sentenced in a post-game parking lot attack. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 60 hours of community service after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery.
2 arrested and charged with child trafficking in multiple counties
Two people have been arrested and charged with human trafficking after the teenage victim reported them to law enforcement.
Couple arrested in Clearwater drug house bust, deputies say
Two Clearwater residents were arrested Wednesday after they were caught operating a drug house, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Group Home Employee Arrested For Elbowing Disabled Man In The Head, Slamming Him To The Ground
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – A Pinellas Park man has been arrested after physically abusing a disabled man under care at a group home. On Wednesday at approximately 2:00 PM, police responded to a battery investigation in the 6400 block of Elmhurst Drive, Pinellas Park. According
Cold case cracked: Man arrested for murder nearly 36 years later, Pinellas deputies say
A Mississippi man was arrested late last month in connection to a murder that happened nearly 36 years ago, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Hernando County bus aide accused of ‘jabbing the kids in the ribs’
Concerned parents reached out to 8 On Your Side regarding issues with a bus aide within Hernando County School District.
villages-news.com
Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting
A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
2 Shot In Temple Terrace Overnight, Deputies Searching For Suspects
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left two victims injured. According to investigators, on Wednesday, at approximately 9:03 p.m., deputies responded to 6383 Harney Road in Temple Terrace in reference to multiple shots fired calls. Upon arrival,
$10K reward offered in connection to 2021 Brooksville homicide
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is still offering a $10,000 reward in the investigation connected to a 2021 homicide out of south Brooksville. Another year has passed since one person was killed, another injured and a baby grazed by a bullet during a shooting on Twigg Street.
leesburg-news.com
Nurse attacked by impatient man at Leesburg hospital’s ER
A nurse was attacked by an impatient man waiting for treatment at the emergency room at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched early Tuesday morning to the hospital when a security guard requested that a man be trespassed from the premises due to unruly behavior. The officer...
2 high school students shot near Amazon building in Hillsborough County: deputies
Two high school students were shot Wednesday night near an Amazon building in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office said.
More police presence coming to west Tampa following deadly shooting
People who live and work near Main Street say crime continues to impact their business, forcing some to close
Man hospitalized in Pasco County shooting
Pasco County deputies are investigating an early-morning shooting in Bayonet Point.
Four Female Purse Snatching Suspects Arrested After Running From Deputies, Crashing Into Tree
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.- Deputies apprehended four suspects in connection with two attempted “purse snatch” robberies – one occurring yesterday at the Bealls in Inverness and the other, earlier today at the Walmart in Inverness. Deputies were able to arrive on the scene at the Walmart
