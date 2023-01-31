ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Tampa police looking for voyeurism suspect

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police are on the hunt for a man who was seen on video peering into a woman's home while she was working in sight of the front window. "I was on work calls, and while I was on the phone with my boss, I saw a Ring notification two minutes prior," stated homeowner Rachael Cronin.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Jury sides with corrections officer accused of battery after alleged victim testifies

TAMPA, Fla. - It took a jury just 30 minutes to determine who was telling the truth in a criminal harassment case involving two law enforcement officers. Defendant Frankie Perez, a correctional officer for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Coleman, once dated the alleged victim, Denise Correa, who works at a security guard at the University of Tampa campus.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting

A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
BELLEVIEW, FL
leesburg-news.com

Nurse attacked by impatient man at Leesburg hospital’s ER

A nurse was attacked by an impatient man waiting for treatment at the emergency room at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched early Tuesday morning to the hospital when a security guard requested that a man be trespassed from the premises due to unruly behavior. The officer...
LEESBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy