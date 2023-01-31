Hip-Hop Made: Represent the first 50 years of Hip-Hop with these stations now

After being born at a Bronx birthday party on August 11, 1973, the world will celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop throughout 2023, and Audacy has your playlists on lock no matter where you grew your roots.

Journey with us now through the years, the artists, the cities, the events, the stories, and the music that "made" us.

Listen to your favorite Hip-Hop through the eras now, and follow along for podcasts and more with Audacy's Hip-Hop Made

Hip-Hop Made: 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Hip-Hop Made: 1973 - 1984

Hip-Hop Made: 1985 - 1989

Hip-Hop Made: 1990 - 1995

Hip-Hop Made: 1996 - 1999

Hip-Hop Made: 2000 - 2010

Hip-Hop Made: 2010 - 2020

Hip-Hop Made: 2020 - The Future

Hip-Hop Made: New York City

Hip-Hop Made: West Coast

Hip-Hop Made: Chicago

Hip-Hop Made: Atlanta

Hip-Hop Made: Miami

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Conscious Hip Hop , Hip Hop Uncut , and Women of Hip Hop -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Greg Street's Dirty South Hip Hop !

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram