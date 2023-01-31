Ex-Philly police commander’s sexual assault case tossed

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A former Philadelphia police commander charged with sexual assault has had the case against him tossed.

Three women accused former Chief Inspector Carl Holmes of sexually assaulting them . The District Attorney charged Holmes in 2019, and he was fired.

Holmes, 57, has now had all charges withdrawn against him.

The women, all former officers, accused Holmes of forcibly kissing and groping them. Two say they forced his hand down their pants.

Charges connected to two of the accusers were withdrawn or dismissed through the last few years the case weaved through court. The final woman, who settled a lawsuit of more than $1 million with the city, refuses to come to court.

The judge had issued a bench warrant for her to appear, but she still did not.

Prosecutors said they tried to make contact through several means, but couldn’t and therefore felt they couldn’t proceed with the trial.

But Holmes’ defense attorney, Greg Pagano, told the judge he wanted to proceed without the woman to give “finality” to Holmes.

In the end, the judge tossed the charges. but if something changes, they could potentially endure a long process of being reinstated.

Pagano says Holmes continues to maintain his innocence and is looking forward to “resuming life and moving on.”