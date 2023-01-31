Read full article on original website
Homeless Heroes
A lot of River Road residents have deep concerns over Potter County donating 10 acres of land to the non-profit, Homeless Heroes. the land is located on Willow Creek between Vinewood Street and Potter County Fire Station 5. Over 100 residents showed up at a meeting Thursday night, signing a petition against the home village for veterans along with a community center.
Amarillo Encouraging Covid Shots and Boosters
Registered nurse Cynthia Banada holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Miami Jewish Health, a senior healthcare facility, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) The City of Amarillo officials are urging citizens to get their free Covid vaccines and boosters before a national emergency and...
Man Faces Five Charges of Intoxicated Manslaughter from 2021 Crash
An Amarillo man is facing five counts of intoxicated manslaughter after a fatal car crash two years ago. State District Judge Douglas Woodburn granted the motion to combine the five counts in the case of Larry Rolen earlier this week. Prosecutors have since moved forward with paperwork against Rolen, who...
