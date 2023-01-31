ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newmarket, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

Pilots to the Rescue flying pets to New Hampshire for adoption

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of rescue dogs and cats from Virginia are taking a flight to New Hampshire in the hopes of getting adopted. “There’s a little bit more of a surplus of the animals down here and there’s a little bit more of a demand for them up there,” pilot Vikingur Thorsteinsson said.
VIRGINIA STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Did Travel Channel’s Samantha Brown Work at Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire?

I feel that almost every New Englander has gone to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, at least once in their lifetime. I mean isn't going there a summertime New England ritual? Well, it doesn't matter if you've gone with your friends, family, or summer camps. What matters is that you may have run into a celebrity at Canobie Lake Park and not even know it!
SALEM, NH
BR Rogers

Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap

Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
WMUR.com

What's the best florist in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, romance is in the air! It may seem cliché, but is there a better Valentine's Day gift than flowers? They're a little glimpse of spring in the middle of a frigid winter and a great way to show someone that they're in your thoughts.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives

As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
outsidemagazine

New Hampshire’s Bad Search and Rescue Rules May Get Even Worse

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hypothermia, falls, losing your way—there are a lot of hazards hikers need to be aware of when they step onto the trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Thanks to a new bill wending its way through the state’s legislature, officials may need to add a new one: losing their driver’s license.
COLORADO STATE
97.5 WOKQ

This Sweet, 20-Year-Old New Hampshire Kitty Needs a Loving Home

If this doesn't tug at your heartstrings, we don't know what will. Seeing posts about animals up for adoption brings up feelings of both joy and sadness. Of course it's nice to see adorable pictures of dogs, cats, and other critters, but it's sad to know that they have yet to find forever homes. It's especially hard to see senior animals spend their golden years in a shelter rather than nestled in the arms of a loving family.
DOVER, NH
macaronikid.com

Guide to Indoor Play for Cold or Rainy Days on the Seacoast

We’ve all been there! It’s the middle of winter in the Seacoast, temps are below freezing, and the kids are full of energy. You're running out of ideas to keep them entertained. Here is a list compiled by MacKID Seacoast of indoor places in the Seacoast area to take the kids when you can’t be outside, but NEED to get out of the house!
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy