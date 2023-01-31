Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Related
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Ice Castles to have modified hours Friday, Saturday due to brutal cold
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — The New Hampshire Ice Castles will operate with modified hours Friday and Saturday because of the extreme cold. The attraction will remain open, with the 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. time slot being the last time slot of each night. Ice Castles representatives said they will...
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire ski areas close or adjust hours because of dangerous cold
GORHAM, N.H. — Some New Hampshire ski areas, including Wildcat Mountain and Cannon Mountain, are closing Friday because of the extreme cold. Other areas are adjusting their plans and hours, including Pats Peak. >> Resources: Emergency homeless shelters | Warming centers | Latest outage maps. Skiers who already bought...
NBC 29 News
Pilots to the Rescue flying pets to New Hampshire for adoption
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A group of rescue dogs and cats from Virginia are taking a flight to New Hampshire in the hopes of getting adopted. “There’s a little bit more of a surplus of the animals down here and there’s a little bit more of a demand for them up there,” pilot Vikingur Thorsteinsson said.
Did Travel Channel’s Samantha Brown Work at Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire?
I feel that almost every New Englander has gone to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, at least once in their lifetime. I mean isn't going there a summertime New England ritual? Well, it doesn't matter if you've gone with your friends, family, or summer camps. What matters is that you may have run into a celebrity at Canobie Lake Park and not even know it!
Mt. Washington in NH Breaks United States Record for Windchill Temps, Hits -108°F During Northeast Arctic Snap
Mt. Washington has set a new record surpassing the record held by Howard Pass, Alaska for the lowest wind chill temperature in the United States, which was -100°F. On Friday night, Mt. Washington surpassed that record, reporting a sustained windchill temperature of -108°F into the early hours of Saturday morning, when the temperature had also fallen to meet the previous record of -47°F but not exceeding its all-time low at the station summit. The lowest temperature ever recorded for the state of New Hampshire is -50°F, which was itself set on Mt. Washington more than a century ago on January 22 in 1885.
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire closings reported as bitterly cold air arrives
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some school districts moved to close for the day Friday as a frigid air mass was set to grip New Hampshire for Friday and Saturday. Visit this link to view the closings list and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
WMUR.com
What's the best florist in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, romance is in the air! It may seem cliché, but is there a better Valentine's Day gift than flowers? They're a little glimpse of spring in the middle of a frigid winter and a great way to show someone that they're in your thoughts.
AMAZING VIDEO: Lawrence Man Runs Across Four Lanes of Traffic to Help Driver on I-93
The adventures continue on the New England roadways. But unlike some other recent incidents that involved negligence or recklessness, the most recent “you gotta see this” moment involved a stranger helping another in need. A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts, sprinted across four lanes of traffic on Interstate 93...
New Hampshire's Mount Washington may reach its coldest temperatures since 1885, with officials projecting 46 degrees below zero and wind speeds close to 135 mph
The National Weather Service said the windchill on Mount Washington on Friday reached -108 degrees Fahrenheit, potentially breaking a US record.
Meet Tilly, the New Hampshire pup playing in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl
New Hampshire's newest star might have had a ruff outing during the game, but the now 7-month-old deserves a round of a-paws anyway. Allow us to give an intro-dog-tion for Tilly, the cane corso American bulldog mix from Nashua, New Hampshire playing for Team Fluff in this year’s Puppy Bowl.
The coldest wind chills on the planet tonight could be in... New Hampshire?
Mount Washington, the highest point in New Hampshire and the second tallest mountain east of the Mississippi could be colder than Antarctica tonight.
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire schools close as frigid weather arrives
As arctic cold moved into New Hampshire, schools began announcing closings or remote learning days for Friday. Windchills were forecast to drop to double-digits below zero through the day Friday continuing into Saturday, before conditions begin to improve. Under such conditions, frostbite can start to set in within a few minutes.
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire hourly weather timeline: Track how cold wind chills get for Friday, Saturday
VIDEO: Get an hour-by-hour look at the dangerously cold wind chills in New Hampshire for Friday and Saturday. Read the full forecast here.
New Hampshire’s Bad Search and Rescue Rules May Get Even Worse
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Hypothermia, falls, losing your way—there are a lot of hazards hikers need to be aware of when they step onto the trail in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Thanks to a new bill wending its way through the state’s legislature, officials may need to add a new one: losing their driver’s license.
NECN
Tens of Thousands Without Power as Deep Freeze Hits New England
As a daylong deep freeze settled onto New England Friday morning, several thousand power customers were in the dark across the region, though the worst of the outages may yet be to come. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m., but that number...
manchesterinklink.com
City’s Beech Street shelter – and new shelter manager – ready just in time for deep freeze
MANCHESTER, NH — As the city was evacuating the downtown homeless encampment on Jan. 18, Jake King was taking it all in from the sidewalk across the street. He had just returned to Central Station after going on a tour of the vacant factory on Beech Street that the city was standing up as an emergency shelter.
This Sweet, 20-Year-Old New Hampshire Kitty Needs a Loving Home
If this doesn't tug at your heartstrings, we don't know what will. Seeing posts about animals up for adoption brings up feelings of both joy and sadness. Of course it's nice to see adorable pictures of dogs, cats, and other critters, but it's sad to know that they have yet to find forever homes. It's especially hard to see senior animals spend their golden years in a shelter rather than nestled in the arms of a loving family.
macaronikid.com
Guide to Indoor Play for Cold or Rainy Days on the Seacoast
We’ve all been there! It’s the middle of winter in the Seacoast, temps are below freezing, and the kids are full of energy. You're running out of ideas to keep them entertained. Here is a list compiled by MacKID Seacoast of indoor places in the Seacoast area to take the kids when you can’t be outside, but NEED to get out of the house!
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
97.5 WOKQ
Dover, NH
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0