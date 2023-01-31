Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, which led to a Level II lockdown at the school just before 1:45 p.m. A student later confirmed that the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old boy, did have a gun.

The student was found and a weapon and loaded magazine were taken by the school’s security personnel, police said.

The suspect fled the building before police arrived.

The school remained on lockdown for the rest of the day.

All afterschool activities were canceled Tuesday as a result, and the scheduled basketball game will be rescheduled.

The incident is the second time this month a gun has been found on a student at a Columbus City School. On Jan. 11, a 14-year-old student was charged after security cameras caught him allegedly concealing a gun at East High School.

