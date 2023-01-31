ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parent tip leads to gun recovery at Columbus school

By Daniel Griffin
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – A tip from a parent led to a gun being recovered at a Columbus high school Tuesday afternoon.

According to a Columbus City School District spokesperson, a parent called in a tip that a student at Marion Franklin High School on the 1200 block of Koebel Road may have a gun, which led to a Level II lockdown at the school just before 1:45 p.m. A student later confirmed that the suspect, later identified as a 16-year-old boy, did have a gun.

The student was found and a weapon and loaded magazine were taken by the school’s security personnel, police said.

The suspect fled the building before police arrived.

How Ohio is making it easier for new residents to get licensed for work

The school remained on lockdown for the rest of the day.

All afterschool activities were canceled Tuesday as a result, and the scheduled basketball game will be rescheduled.

The incident is the second time this month a gun has been found on a student at a Columbus City School. On Jan. 11, a 14-year-old student was charged after security cameras caught him allegedly concealing a gun at East High School.

Arthur Frey
3d ago

Here we go again this is the problem with our gun laws where did the kid get the gun first and that was his parents gone then they should have their licenses revoked and find a very big fine for closing the whole school down for the next two days that’s ridiculous

