Arkansas State

Attorney General Tim Griffin addresses Summit Utilities overcharge in energy bills

By Miriam Battles
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin said he has reached out to Summit Utilities officials to address the overcharges in energy bills.

Recently a number of Summit customers had reported higher than expected increases in their utility bills, with some claiming jumps that more than doubled their costs.

Customers report high gas bills with Summit Utilities, company says the price of natural gas is rising

Griffin tweeted Monday saying that the company’s CEO assured him that the data processing issue is being addressed. He also added that all incorrect bills have been canceled and are being reissued with correct charges.

Study predicts which states will see the highest heating bills this winter

Griffin said that he will continue to monitor the situation to make sure that Summit Utilities treats Arkansans fairly.

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

