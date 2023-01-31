Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Yoshi Shabu Shabu for a Unique Dining ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
Gay Couple Denied Stay in Airbnb Because of SexualityBriana B.Dallas, TX
Related
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws
DALLAS - If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible. Michael Frey says a huge piece ice flew at him while driving...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Roads refreeze overnight leading to dangerous driving conditions
DALLAS - Ice that refroze on the roads overnight led to several fatal crashes and lots of traffic backups across North Texas Friday morning. Drivers said they thought it would safe venturing out, but even though it seemed like the worst of this winter weather was behind us, many roadways were still iced over.
fox4news.com
Delta expanding service at Dallas Love Field this summer
DALLAS - There will soon be more Delta flights in and out of Dallas Love Field. Delta announced it will expand its service at Love Field this summer. Starting June 5, the new routes out of Gate 11 include:. Twice-daily service to New York-LGA Twice-daily service to LAX. Increased frequency...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Dallas ISD cancels Friday classes due to icy conditions
DALLAS - Dallas ISD made the decision to cancel class on Friday, after originally saying class would start on a 2-hour delay. "Inclement weather decisions are always tough and are made with deep consideration and care. After further evaluation, the district will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023," said the district in a statement that went out around 5:30 a.m.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Flights getting back on track after icy weather, TSA asks travelers to arrive early
DALLAS - Flights into and out of Dallas are getting back on track as North Texas tries to thaw out. FlightAware.com reports DFW Airport has only 13 cancelations for Friday, but more than 80 flights are delayed. Love Field has just three cancelations. Southwest and American Airlines each have a...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Some in North Texas dealing with power outages because of the ice
DALLAS - Oncor is working around the clock to restore power, as there are more than 2,000 outages in two North Texas counties. In Tarrant County, there are more than 2,800 outages as of 7:30 p.m., while Dallas County has about 2,000. The culprit in many cases is ice on...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Feb. 4 evening forecast
After days of ice we could be looking at some freezing fog in our forecast. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry takes a look at when the chances are highest and what the rest of the weekend will look like.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Temperatures rise above freezing Thursday; roads still icy in spots
DALLAS - The Ice Storm Warning that was in effect for most of North Texas expired Thursday morning. Temperatures are rising and should be above freezing for most by midday. The FOX 4 Weather team said temperatures did not drop as much as expected overnight and the rain continued to fall. So, there are still patches of ice on the roads.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Oncor crews working to restore power to thousands
DALLAS - The ice is still making it difficult for crews to restore power for thousands of customers. Henderson County, southeast of Dallas, has about 1,800 outages as of 7 a.m. Friday morning. That’s the most in North Texas. Tarrant County is down to only about 800 outages and...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Flight cancelations pile up for fourth day at DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field
DALLAS - Hundreds of flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field have been canceled due to the weather for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday. As of 9 a.m., more than 500 flights in and out of DFW Airport have been canceled on Thursday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.
fox4news.com
Grocery stores struggling to meet demand as North Texans venture out to restock pantries
DALLAS - Days of being pent-up at home must have emptied a lot of fridges and pantries. Grocery stores across North Texas were extremely busy, leaving empty shelves that usually hold the staples. Friday, shoppers in Dallas felt safe grabbing groceries following this week’s winter storm. But some were met...
fox4news.com
Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week’s ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon
The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
Tom Thumb, Target among few businesses still open amid winter weather in North Texas
If you're running low on household goods or need to grab something to eat, some North Texas businesses will still be open for at least part of Wednesday.GROCERY STORESBerkley's Market in Dallas is open until 5 p.m. today.Kroger is open for regular business hours but deliveries will be limited according to their site. North Texas HEB stores will open their doors at 8 a.m. according to their website.Market Street will close at 8 p.m. this evening and reopen tomorrow at 7 a.m. Target is open until 10 p.m. today.Tom Thumb stores will open at 9 a.m., according to a post on their Instagram.Roy Pope...
fox4news.com
H-E-B breaking ground on new store in Mansfield Friday
MANSFIELD, Texas - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning for the upcoming H-E-B in Mansfield. The 118,000 square foot space on the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street will be the second H-E-B in Tarrant County. The company says the grocery store will hire more than 700 employees...
fox4news.com
Buried Past exhibit at AT&T Discovery Center
AT&T Discovery Center in Downtown Dallas is showcasing a unique exhibit called Buried Past. In the piney woods of Nacogdoches in East Texas, a family and community was discovered in an overgrown and forgotten cemetery. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu shows us more.
fox4news.com
Freezing rain impacted Denton for much of the day
People in Denton have been dealing with icy weather since Monday afternoon. Again on Wednesday, steady freezing rain caused more ice to accumulate, and roads remained dangerous.
fox4news.com
Fort Worth residents venture out as North Texas unthaws
More people ventured out Thursday as the metroplex deep freeze unthaws. The roadways are still filled with slush, but confidence and the number of vehicles on them is growing.
fox4news.com
Wintry weather halts Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County deliveries
Sand trucks were out on Wednesday treating the highways across North Texas and making them more drivable. However, the same can’t be said for residential side streets.
Comments / 0