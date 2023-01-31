ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

fox4news.com

Dallas Weather: Flying ice damages cars as North Texas thaws

DALLAS - If you got out on the icy roads this week, you no doubt experienced some very slick spots. That's dangerous enough. But protecting you and your car from the unpredictable flying ice is pretty much impossible. Michael Frey says a huge piece ice flew at him while driving...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Delta expanding service at Dallas Love Field this summer

DALLAS - There will soon be more Delta flights in and out of Dallas Love Field. Delta announced it will expand its service at Love Field this summer. Starting June 5, the new routes out of Gate 11 include:. Twice-daily service to New York-LGA Twice-daily service to LAX. Increased frequency...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Dallas ISD cancels Friday classes due to icy conditions

DALLAS - Dallas ISD made the decision to cancel class on Friday, after originally saying class would start on a 2-hour delay. "Inclement weather decisions are always tough and are made with deep consideration and care. After further evaluation, the district will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023," said the district in a statement that went out around 5:30 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Feb. 4 evening forecast

After days of ice we could be looking at some freezing fog in our forecast. FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry takes a look at when the chances are highest and what the rest of the weekend will look like.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Joe Pool Marina awning partially collapses due to ice

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - The weight of this week's ice storm has caused a collapse at the marina at Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie. A portion of the now crumpled awning landed in the water Friday, trapping several boats underneath. There have been no reports of injuries.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Feb. 2 afternoon

The Thursday thaw is underway. As temperatures creep above freezing the ice is starting to disappear. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about how long the rain will stick around and looks ahead at the forecast for the rest of the week.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Tom Thumb, Target among few businesses still open amid winter weather in North Texas

If you're running low on household goods or need to grab something to eat, some North Texas businesses will still be open for at least part of Wednesday.GROCERY STORESBerkley's Market in Dallas is open until 5 p.m. today.Kroger is open for regular business hours but deliveries will be limited according to their site.  North Texas HEB stores will open their doors at 8 a.m. according to their website.Market Street will close at 8 p.m. this evening and reopen tomorrow at 7 a.m. Target is open until 10 p.m. today.Tom Thumb stores will open at 9 a.m., according to a post on their Instagram.Roy Pope...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

H-E-B breaking ground on new store in Mansfield Friday

MANSFIELD, Texas - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning for the upcoming H-E-B in Mansfield. The 118,000 square foot space on the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street will be the second H-E-B in Tarrant County. The company says the grocery store will hire more than 700 employees...
MANSFIELD, TX
fox4news.com

Buried Past exhibit at AT&T Discovery Center

AT&T Discovery Center in Downtown Dallas is showcasing a unique exhibit called Buried Past. In the piney woods of Nacogdoches in East Texas, a family and community was discovered in an overgrown and forgotten cemetery. FOX 4 Photographer Raul Cantu shows us more.
DALLAS, TX

