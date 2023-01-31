ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Drink Small’s 90th birthday celebration kicks off Saturday at SC State Museum!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can join the party to celebrate South Carolina blues legend Drink Small’s 90th birthday this Saturday!. Curtis spoke with David Dickson of the South Carolina State Museum and Mark Rapp, Executive Director of the ColaJazz Foundation about how you can help celebrate his legendary and impactful career.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Modjeska Simkins School accepting applications

School teaches state’s uncensored history and provides tools for more effective citizens. With school districts in Columbia, Charleston, and Greenville being sued by extremist lawmakers for teaching the truth about the state’s historic and systemic racism, the role of the Modjeska Simkins School of Human Rights matters more than ever.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Midlands events celebrate Black History Month

Midlands area residents who want to celebrate or learn more about the contributions and achievements of African Americans in our history can take advantage of dozens of events across the area during Black History Month. Every American president since 1976 has designated February as Black History Month and endorsed a specific theme. This year’s theme, “Black Resistance,” explores how African Americans have resisted historic and ongoing oppression, especially the racial terrorism of lynching, racial pogroms and police killings since the nation's earliest days.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

David May Named President of Cyberwoven, A South Carolina-based Digital Agency

Columbia, S.C. – Cyberwoven, a South Carolina-based brand, web, and marketing firm located in Downtown Columbia, is excited to announce David May as President. Reporting to Ben Rex, Cyberwoven’s CEO, and founder, May will be responsible for driving the firm’s growth and overseeing the daily operations of the firm.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Midlands teen featured on Good Morning America

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In today’s salute to black history we want to congratulate a young Midlands girl who is making history. Columbia’s own Gabby Goodwin was featured on Good Morning America’s Steals and Deals yesterday. The 14 year-old started her Beret company “Confidence” after her mother...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Berenyi Recruits Michael Young to Lead Industrial Construction Projects Throughout the Midlands and Beyond

Charleston, SC - Berenyi, Inc., one of the region’s leading industrial design-build firms, recently recruited Michael Young of Sumter, South Carolina to oversee a range of construction projects, including complex foundational concrete work that require managerial and leadership skills Young acquired in his nearly 25 years of on-site, construction experience. Headquartered in Charleston, SC, Berenyi also operates a satellite office in downtown Sumter, which is run by its regional director and Sumter resident Scott Horton, PE. Young will work under Horton’s direction; servicing client needs in the midlands and project work that takes Berenyi teams beyond South Carolina’s boarders.
SUMTER, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

New independent bookstore coming to Five Points in Columbia

A new independent bookstore will be opening soon in Columbia’s Five Points district. All Good Books, the result of a partnership between local residents and friends Ben Adams and Clint Wallace, will be opening at 734 Harden St. in Five Points. Adams, who previously ran Odd Bird Books on...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Blythewood chamber honors 2022 businesses of the year

Jimmy Martin’s name apparently came up repeatedly when the Greater Blythewood Chamber of Commerce started counting ballots this week for its 2022 business awards. And when Martin emerged in the final tally as the chamber’s Business Person of the Year, it was a trifecta of sorts for the local realtor: The company where he works, Home Advantage Realty, also took home honors as the Small Business of the Year, and the Blythewood Rotary Club, where he currently serves as president, won the Community Service Award. Lexington Medical Center was named 2022 Large Business of the Year.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
manninglive.com

Peace for Clarendon

On Jan. 15, members of Clarendon County came together in the Sugar Hill area to make a call for peace. Dale Powell, who lost his son to gun violence in 2020, "Alexander Conyers and Jamieel Saleeb Zamir helped me through my son's tragedy and death. They helped through a program that the men started together called ' National Day of Remembrance' for murdered victims in 2020."
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Hundreds of Midlands veterans find permanent homes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Nearly 350 homeless veterans are now off the streets and are living in permanent homes. The program was made possible through a partnership between the Columbia Veteran’s Affairs care system and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Homeless veterans need only to reach...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Gift connects Palmetto Trail from Columbia to the coast

A grant from the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Foundation will enable the Palmetto Trail to build an additional 26 miles of trail to close the gap between the Capital City Passage and the Wateree Passage. Hikers and mountain bikers will then be able to travel from downtown Columbia to the coast at Awendaw on the Palmetto Trail. The grant is the largest foundation grant given in support of the Palmetto Trail.
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Trinity Partners Facilitates Lease of 1718 Two Notch Rd. as Dual Agency

Columbia, South Carolina – Macon Lovelace, SIOR and Bruce Greenberg assisted longtime client Iron Sport Properties secure a long-term lease to national credit tenant RoadSafe Traffic Systems, who was represented by Jake Nidiffer. RoadSafe Traffic Systems is expected to occupy the 8,400 square foot flex building located at 1718...
LEXINGTON, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Here's what's replacing Smashburger on Devine Street in Columbia

People who love their chicken with a spicy kick will be excited about a new restaurant headed to Devine Street in Columbia. Los Angeles-based Dave’s Hot Chicken will be opening its first South Carolina location at 4601-A Devine St. in the next few months, according to a recent announcement. It will be moving into the space recently vacated by a Smashburger. Company officials have said up to 10 other locations could be coming to the state in the near future as well, but no dates have been released.
COLUMBIA, SC

