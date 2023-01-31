Community Action Duluth is offering free tax filing services for certain northland residents this season. If you or your family makes less than $58,000 dollars a year, you can get your taxes done for free by IRS certified volunteers. They are offering both in-person and online services. They will offer walk-in clinics every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 4:30pm and on Saturday mornings starting at 9:00am. Tax filers are encouraged to swing by Community Action Duluth and pick up a packet to fill out prior to their clinic visit in order to shorten their wait time. The organization also has links to free tax filing software posted on their website.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO