WDIO-TV
Man accused of threatening airport employees faces felony charges
Felony charges were filed Thursday against 52-year-old Virginia resident Vincent Muccio after he was arrested at the Duluth International Airport on January 31st after he allegedly made threats of violence to several Duluth airport employees. In the criminal complaint filed by the Saint Louis county district attorney’s office, Muccio is...
WDIO-TV
Family dog and 12-year-old girl save Duluth Heights home from fire damage
A barking dog woke up a girl on Wednesday night, and then she saw flames in the garage. Around 10pm, the Duluth Fire Department responded to the 4100 block of Chambersburg Ave in the Duluth Heights neighborhood. The family of four was asleep at the time of the fire. A...
WDIO-TV
Around Town- February 3rd, 2023
The weather is warming up just in time for some of these outdoor events. The Ely Winter Festival is 10 days in February celebrating winter. Activities include the amazing snow carvings in the Park, along with the Ely ArtWalk and other events. Cold Front. Duluth Parks and Rec is hosting...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Colten
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Duluth City Councilor Gary Anderson will not seek re-election in 2023
Gary Anderson served as Duluth district one councilor for two term periods. He was first elected in 2015 and then re-elected in 2019. He commenced his political career as an organizer for the Minnesotans United for All Families campaigns in 2012. Anderson shared the following statement regarding his service on...
WDIO-TV
Up North: Young mushers catch Beargrease spirit
“Catch the spirit, that’s always been kind of the saying of John Beargrease.”. On Tuesday Keith Aili claimed his second John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon championship. Early Monday morning Joanna Oberg raced to her first Beargrease 120 title. These winners have been mushing for decades, making them great role...
WDIO-TV
What’s Brewing: Moose Lake “Fishing for Vets”
There will be a lot of ice holes drilled on Moose Head Lake next weekend. Moose Lake Brewing Company is hosting the 6th annual “Fishing for Vets” ice fishing contest. It supports Wounded Warriors. “It helps us get veterans outdoors,” Logan Shiflett with Wounded Warriors said. “That’s what...
WDIO-TV
More sled dog racing, this time in Iron River
If you haven’t reached your fill of sled dog racing after following the John Beargrease Marathon, then Iron River, Wisconsin is the place to be on Saturday, February 18. It’s the 5th annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race at the Northern Pines Golf Course, 69420 Airport Road. Organizers...
WDIO-TV
Black Woods Blizzard Tour gearing up for great event, helps people like Dawn Kregness
Dawn Kregness loves to quilt, stamp, and spend time with her family. These things are becoming more difficult, as she deals with ALS. “I was diagnosed a year and a half ago,” she told us from her Duluth home. “My legs don’t work very well, and my speech is getting difficult.”
WDIO-TV
Community Action Duluth offers free tax filing services
Community Action Duluth is offering free tax filing services for certain northland residents this season. If you or your family makes less than $58,000 dollars a year, you can get your taxes done for free by IRS certified volunteers. They are offering both in-person and online services. They will offer walk-in clinics every Tuesday and Thursday starting at 4:30pm and on Saturday mornings starting at 9:00am. Tax filers are encouraged to swing by Community Action Duluth and pick up a packet to fill out prior to their clinic visit in order to shorten their wait time. The organization also has links to free tax filing software posted on their website.
WDIO-TV
Two Harbors grad now part of elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard
Aaron Padden just graduated from Two Harbors in 2022. And he’s already had two more graduations since. Boot camp for the U.S. Navy, and then the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. “I joined the Navy because all my life, I had dreams of wanting to become a sailor,” said Padden.
WDIO-TV
Give kids a smile at Lake Superior College
The Dental Hygiene Program at Lake Superior College (LSC) provided free teeth cleaning on February 3rd to those who need it most, low-income children. In coordination with the Minnesota Dental Association (MDA) and their ‘Give Kids a Smile Program’, LSC held appointments for children of low-income families to get free teeth cleaning.
WDIO-TV
Saturday Morning at the Races wraps up at UWS this Saturday
The final race of the season will be this Saturday, February 4th, at the Marcovich Wellness Center on the campus of University of Superior Wisconsin. The event is free and open to all children 14 & under. Online pre-registration is encouraged and can be done by clicking here, or registration can be done in person starting at 9 a.m. on race day.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Playhouse presents ‘The Glass Menagerie’
Duluth Playhouse’s Glass Menagerie will be running at the NorShor Theater February 3rd – 12th. To find ticket information for ‘The Glass Menagerie’ you can visit the Duluth Playhouse’s website. The story is set in the 1930’s and follows Tom and Laura Wingfield living with...
WDIO-TV
First ski/snowboard race of season at Chester Bowl on Sunday
The Chester Bowl Improvement Club (CBIC) is hosting the first ski/snowboard race of the 2023 season on Sunday, February 5th. This will be the 55th year of sponsorship for the Kiwanis Club of Duluth, who has participated in the event since it was a ski-jumping competition. The public is invited...
WDIO-TV
Head Coach Curt Wiese talks UMD football’s 32-man 2023 recruiting class
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team announced the signing of 32 players to their 2023 recruiting class. Of those incoming freshmen 16 are from Minnesota, 11 are from Wisconsin, three are from Nevada and two are from Illinois. The list includes four wide receivers, two tight ends, two...
WDIO-TV
Duluth East celebrates Schubitzke, Svobodny on National Signing Day
Wednesday marked National Signing Day for college football. Duluth East celebrated hosting an afternoon signing ceremony. Carter Svobodny officially committed to the University of Mary Marauders football team, while Brady Schubitzke put pen to paper to join the University of Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils. “My whole life I was always watching...
WDIO-TV
Christian tallies 100th point helping Duluth East earn 6th straight win over Superior
Cole Christian tallied his 100th career point Wednesday helping the Duluth East boy’s hockey team to a 4-0 shutout win over Superior at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center. Christian scored the Greyhounds’ first two goals in the first period, the second being the milestone point, then added an assist off a Grant Winkler goal in the second period. Statton Mass scored East’s final goal in the third period.
WDIO-TV
UMD men’s hockey falls to No.10 Western Michigan in overtime
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey teams three game win streak was snapped on Friday with a 3-2 overtime loss to Western Michigan. The Broncos captain Jason Polin opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal in the first period. The Bulldogs even the score in the initial...
WDIO-TV
New Superior City FC hires Otto Berti as first head coach
Superior’s newest soccer club the Superior City FC has hired Otto Berti as their first-ever head coach. The announcement was made Thursday. Berti is a familiar face to the Northland soccer community. He served as an assistant coach for Duluth FC last year and has been involved with the...
