COLUMBIA, S.C.—After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and boat supply chain delays, the Columbia Boat Show returns for 2023 and will showcase local boat dealers and exhibitors at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds Friday, February 17 through Sunday, February 19, 2023. Hundreds of boats will be on display as dealers bring their finest in recreation, sport, fishing, and more. If you missed out on purchasing a boat during the limited availability of the last two years, come to the Columbia Boat Show and let the dealers help you get out on the water with your own boat or personal watercraft this summer!

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO