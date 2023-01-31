ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Andalusia Star News

Covington Co. jury finds Luverne man guilty of theft charges

A Covington County jury convicted Derek Lee Cartwright, 42, of Luverne, of first degree theft of property after a one-day trial. The seven-man, five-woman jury deliberated only a matter of minutes before finding Cartwright guilty of stealing a gooseneck trailer. Circuit Judge Benjamin M. Bowden presided over the case. According...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
oppnewsonline.com

Covington County, Opp arrest reports for January 17-27

January 17- 27 Justin Lamar Booker, 37, arrested for alias writ of arrest. Jessie Franklin Williams, 59, arrested for public intoxication. Kenneth Ray Sasser Slawson, 53, arrested for bail jumping II. Natassia Shanquella McGee, 38, arrested for assault III. Everett Young Mock, 42, arrested for failure to appear. Chad L...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 arrested on drug charges in Perdido

PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Perdido on Sunday led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to police. Police said the traffic stop occurred on County Road 61 near County Road 47 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, deputies said they became suspicious...
PERDIDO, AL
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Santa Rosa

On January 19, the EDCC reported that a mare in Santa Rosa County, Florida, was suspected positive for strangles after developing clinical signs, including mucopurulent nasal discharge and lymphadenopathy. The county launched an investigation on the farm, where two additional horses were exposed to the sick mare. The suspected horse...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
Atmore Advance

Blue Devils edge Hillcrest-Evergreen 605-9 in 2 OT Tuesday

Escambia County defeated then Class 3A No. 7 Hillcrest-Evergreen 60-59 in double overtime Tuesday night at Cornell Torrence Gymnasium in Atmore. Hillcrest-Evergreen’s Jermonte Stallworth, with no time left in the second overtime, made two free throws and missed a game-tying third. At the end of regulation, the game was...
ATMORE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy