Andalusia Star News
Covington Co. jury finds Luverne man guilty of theft charges
A Covington County jury convicted Derek Lee Cartwright, 42, of Luverne, of first degree theft of property after a one-day trial. The seven-man, five-woman jury deliberated only a matter of minutes before finding Cartwright guilty of stealing a gooseneck trailer. Circuit Judge Benjamin M. Bowden presided over the case. According...
Greenville Advocate
Christopher Bradley Bush convicted in 2018 murder of “JJ” Mount
Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie was found guilty Thursday of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Butler County resident Joshua James “JJ” Mount at Hazelet Bridge located in Covington County on Aug. 3, 2018. A Covington County jury deliberated less than 35 minutes before handing down...
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County, Opp arrest reports for January 17-27
January 17- 27 Justin Lamar Booker, 37, arrested for alias writ of arrest. Jessie Franklin Williams, 59, arrested for public intoxication. Kenneth Ray Sasser Slawson, 53, arrested for bail jumping II. Natassia Shanquella McGee, 38, arrested for assault III. Everett Young Mock, 42, arrested for failure to appear. Chad L...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested on drug charges in Perdido
PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Perdido on Sunday led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to police. Police said the traffic stop occurred on County Road 61 near County Road 47 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, deputies said they became suspicious...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chatom Police made an unexpected discovery after getting a call from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. “They were coming over into our jurisdiction to see if they could retrieve some items that a corrections officer stated that she had...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Santa Rosa
On January 19, the EDCC reported that a mare in Santa Rosa County, Florida, was suspected positive for strangles after developing clinical signs, including mucopurulent nasal discharge and lymphadenopathy. The county launched an investigation on the farm, where two additional horses were exposed to the sick mare. The suspected horse...
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In Alabama With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
Whenever it comes to restaurants here in Alabama, there’s no denying that we have some of the best around. One of these restaurants in particular is Barnyard Buffet. To learn all about Barnyard Buffet, which serves some of the best desserts in Alabama, take a look below. Have you...
Atmore Advance
Blue Devils edge Hillcrest-Evergreen 605-9 in 2 OT Tuesday
Escambia County defeated then Class 3A No. 7 Hillcrest-Evergreen 60-59 in double overtime Tuesday night at Cornell Torrence Gymnasium in Atmore. Hillcrest-Evergreen’s Jermonte Stallworth, with no time left in the second overtime, made two free throws and missed a game-tying third. At the end of regulation, the game was...
