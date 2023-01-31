ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

WDTN

Springfield Police respond to overnight shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police responded to a neighborhood in Springfield overnight on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came into authorities at 2:22 a.m. to respond to the 300 block of West Liberty Street in Springfield for a reported shooting. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Springfield […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

2 families displaced after duplex fire in Sidney

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fire brought officials from multiple jurisdictions to a building in Sidney on Saturday. According to a release, authorities were sent to the 500 block of South Main Street in Sidney around 2:40 p.m. for a structure fire report. When Sidney Fire arrived at the building, they saw smoke showing from […]
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
10TV

2 dead in wrong-way crash on State Route 104

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash on state Route 104 in south Columbus Saturday evening. According to Columbus police, they were called to S.R 104 near Alum Creek Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. Police say Janeiro Matthews was driving his 2014 Kia Cadenza westbound...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two men arrested for drug trafficking following traffic stop in Hocking Co.

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two Ohio men were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the detectives pulled over a vehicle on Route 33 for multiple traffic violations and found probable cause to search the car. During the search, they uncovered over 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameras found in Marion public restrooms prompt arrest

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old has been arrested for allegedly placing cameras in public bathrooms at a YMCA and a regional Ohio State University campus. Benjamin Dunham, 18, was arrested on Thursday after a report of cameras placed in restrooms at the Marion YMCA and the Marion campus of OSU, according to the Marion […]
MARION, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
peakofohio.com

Drug Task Force halts cocaine distribution in West Liberty

The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force stopped a crack-cocaine distribution ring in West Liberty Tuesday after a week-long investigation. The Task Force conducted a traffic stop and arrested Emanuel Jones, 27, of Springfield, on a Task Force warrant for trafficking in cocaine. During the arrest, detectives recovered $2,800 in...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
10TV

10 Investigates uncovers Ohio foster children sleeping in offices

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In late July – shortly after 1:30 a.m. – a teenager girl inside the offices of Franklin County Children Services is upset that she has nowhere to go. As a teen in Ohio’s foster care system, she tells a Whitehall police officer she has been sleeping in the office for nearly a week.
OHIO STATE

