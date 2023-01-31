Read full article on original website
KRMS Radio
Seismologists Caution Missourians To Be Prepared For Earthquakes During Awareness Month
It’s a topic we don’t think much about here in the lake area which, potentially, could be a big mistake…that is, the possibility of a major earthquake. That’s according to Jeff Briggs, Earthquake Program Manager with the State Emergency Management Agency. “These earthquakes have the potential...
KOMU
City of Columbia begins cleaning camps for the unhoused
COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has begun cleaning up camps for unhoused people after receiving formal complaints from property owners. The camps are located in secluded and wooded areas around Columbia. Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, shared the city's efforts to clean...
Children’s Division short-staffed amid highest cases of foster kids
The Missouri Department of Social Services Children's Division is dealing with huge problems, making it tough to take on all the kids in foster care and making it hard for the workers who have to handle all the cases.
Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri
This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
Mid-Missouri man snags possible world-record ‘blue sucker’ fish
Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.
kwos.com
Suspected Chinese balloon spotted in Columbia and central Missouri; Missouri’s governor frustrated
Numerous mid-Missouri residents say they spotted what could be a suspected Chinese spy balloon on Friday afternoon. 939 the Eagle News fielded calls from Columbia residents and in residents in other parts of central Missouri. The National Weather Service (NWS) tweeted earlier today that the large balloon seen earlier in...
KMBC.com
Employers in Missouri begin changing rules as recreational marijuana becomes available in Missouri soon
With recreational marijuana sales in Missouri beginning as soon as Friday, an employment attorney said some companies are changing their rules about the drug to reflect its legality. However, Jake Miller said you can still get fired for using marijuana at work or being under the influence of it on...
This Lonely Missouri Ghost Town is Now a Prime Trout Fishing Spot
It began it's existence as the location of a whiskey distillery back in 1850. Eventually, civilization moved away from this lonely Missouri ghost town, but it's now slowly becoming known as one of the best trout fishing spots in the Show Me State. If you've never been to Jolly Mill,...
KCTV 5
Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected
Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
CPS superintendent apologizes, will review permission-slip process following drag performance
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood apologized to parents in a letter Wednesday following a drag performance at a diversity event held by the city two weeks ago where students were present. The post CPS superintendent apologizes, will review permission-slip process following drag performance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Tracking the possible Chinese balloon over Missouri
The balloon was visible in the St. Louis area from around 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon
An object resembling the Chinese balloon seen over the United States this week appeared in the Mid-Missouri sky Friday after a report of it flying near Kansas City. The post Object seen in Mid-Missouri sky after reports of Chinese balloon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The original section of the historic Redding-Hill House in Keytesville, Missouri was built in 1832
The historic Redding–Hill House is located in Keytesville, Missouri (Chariton County). It's also been referred to as the Hill Homestead or the House of Seven Hills. The original part of this house was constructed in 1832.
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri
Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
Possible Chinese spy balloon seen over Kansas City, Missouri, region
Kansas City area residents reported sightings of a possible spy balloon from China as the object moves across the United States.
cassville-democrat.com
Something smells in Barry County
A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
