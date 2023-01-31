ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

City of Columbia begins cleaning camps for the unhoused

COLUMBIA — The city of Columbia has begun cleaning up camps for unhoused people after receiving formal complaints from property owners. The camps are located in secluded and wooded areas around Columbia. Sydney Olsen, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, shared the city's efforts to clean...
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Remembering When a Mysterious Sarcophagus Was Found in Missouri

This is one of the strangest finds in Missouri history. There's a retro video remembering the time when a Missouri family found a mysterious sarcophagus in an unmarked grave. This bizarre story was reported on by KMBC in Kansas City a decade and a half ago. It's a sarcophagus that a family found in the Machpelah Cemetery in Lexington, Missouri. At the time, they were wanting to find out what was contained in an unmarked grave in their family plot. What they discovered was startling.
LEXINGTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

Adult use cannabis sales in Missouri will start sooner than expected

Different parts of the metro are bonding over the Chiefs, with red and gold in almost every neighborhood. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers was in downtown Independence today, taking a look at how the team has become the talk of the town square... City council formally approves $750,000 for possible Chiefs...
MISSOURI STATE
cassville-democrat.com

Something smells in Barry County

A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
BARRY COUNTY, MO

