tjrwrestling.net
John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent Confirmed
There are several matches considered “locked in” for WrestleMania 39 at this point including who John Cena will be facing. When it comes to John Cena wrestling at WrestleMania 39, the former 16-time WWE World Champion turned Hollywood star will be in action when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.
ringsidenews.com
MVP Shuts Down Fan Claiming Dominik Mysterio Will Get ‘Killed’ For Prison Storyline
Dominik Mysterio shocked fans when he turned heel by attacking Edge and then his father Rey Mysterio a few months ago. Dominik remarkably came into his own as a heel over the past few months, as fans truly hate him now as a snivelling heel. That being said, it seems even MVP has become a fan of Dominik Mysterio now.
ringsidenews.com
Hulk Hogan Tells Paul Heyman He Wants To Be ‘Uced Up’ With The Bloodline
Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. Being a superstar from the 80s and 90s, Hogan had to endure a lot of hardships that came from being a pro wrestler at that time. Right now, Roman Reigns and the Bloodline are running the show. Hogan was present during RAW Is XXX, and it seems he told Paul Heyman He wanted to join The Bloodline.
wrestletalk.com
Planned ‘Top’ WrestleMania 39 Match For Gunther Revealed
The road to WrestleMania is very much underway, with Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley already set for Championship matches. Now, we’ve got an indication as to a possible championship match that will take place at the April 1 & 2 event in Hollywood. WrestleVotes has posted, via their official...
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Confirmed For Major Championship Match At WrestleMania 39
Ronda Rousey is expected to be part of a championship at WrestleMania 39 as she goes for some WWE gold that she hasn’t held before. During her WWE career that started with her debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey has been a major focus of the women’s division. She won the Raw Women’s Title at SummerSlam in August 2018 and held the title all the way until WrestleMania 35 in 2019 when she lost it to Becky Lynch in the main event that also included Charlotte Flair.
Lanny Poffo Passes Away At The Age Of 68
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68. Details regarding his passing are currently unknown. "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan first informed fans of the news on social media. Poffo was known as "Leaping" Lanny Poffo and The Genius during his time in wrestling. He was the brother of "Macho Man" Randy Savage.
CNBC
Vince McMahon open to leaving WWE for good if he sells the company, CEO Nick Khan says
World Wrestling Entertainment Chairman Vince McMahon is open to departing the company if he finds the right sale partner, WWE CEO Nick Khan told CNBC. Khan predicted a sale process for WWE would last about three months. Khan said McMahon has told the board he is "100% open to transactions"...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Was Not WWE’s First Choice For WrestleMania 39 Main Event Match
WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania, and they are making rapid pace to the show of shows. Cody Rhodes’ big return at the Royal Rumble saw him pull down a massive win in the Alamodome. You never know what can happen as plans change in WWE, and it appears that Cody Rhodes might not have been WWE’s first choice.
The Rock is still open to a WWE WrestleMania match
Even though Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson didn’t appear at WWE’s Royal Rumble event, he is still open to a WrestleMania match. WWE is hosting WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Saturday, Apr. 1 and Sunday, Apr. 2. With WrestleMania “going Hollywood,” fans speculated that it could set the stage for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to make his in-ring return. Not to mention that there were reports months ago that the plan was for The Rock to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. However, there were reports indicating that The Rock would not be in ring shape for WWE’s biggest show of the year.
wrestletalk.com
Rey Mysterio Confronted By WWE Stars At NASCAR Race Track
Rey Mysterio was confronted by a group of WWE stars at a NASCAR race track. Over the past few months, WWE have been shooting out-of-the-arena angles involving Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays saw Dominik and Rey interact with the latter angle leading to a character change...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Producers, Backstage News, More
- Men's Royal Rumble: Michael Hayes, Shane Helms, Jason Jordan, Kenny Dykstra, Jamie Noble. - Pitch Black Change- Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight: Abyss. - Women's Royal Rumble: TJ Wilson, Moly Holly, Petey Williams, Jason Jordan. - Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns: Michael Hayes. Royal Rumble news. - Jason Cade...
WWE SVP Says There Will Be Another Sponsorship Match At WWE WrestleMania 39
Another sponsorship match is coming to WWE. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, WWE senior VP and head of global sales and partnerships Craig Stimmel touted WWE sponsorship revenue for WrestleMania 39, saying it is 43 percent higher than it was for the entirety of WrestleMania 38. Another source familiar with the numbers says sponsorship revenue currently stands at between $14 million-$15 million.
Shawn Michaels Gives Status Update On Ilja Dragunov And Meiko Satomura
When NXT UK officially went on hiatus in September 2022, Ilja Dragunov and Meiko Satomura were at the top of the mountain in the promotion. Dragunov never lost the NXT UK Championship, having to relinquish the belt in July 2022, paving the way for Tyler Bate to win the title and then unify it against Bron Breakker at NXT Worlds Collide. Satomura was the NXT UK Women's Champion, but lost the unification bout to NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Blair Davenport in a triple threat match.
Chris Jericho Wants AEW To Re-Sign Brian Cage
Chris Jericho has liked what he's seen from Brian Cage. Brian Cage has been given more opportunities on AEW television in recent weeks as he's faced Bryan Danielson and Konosuke Takeshita in subsequent episodes of AEW Dynamite. After an extended absence from AEW TV and then joining ROH, Cage has caught the eye of Chris Jericho.
Samoa Joe Says He Thought About Retirement Before Signing With AEW
After being released by WWE for a second time in January 2022, Samoa Joe signed with AEW, debuting at ROH Supercard of Honor in April. Aside from one match against Karrion Kross in August 2021, Joe had been out of the ring since February 2020 due to concussion issues. Speaking...
Nia Jax Talks WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance, Doing More During COVID Times
Nia Jax returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble, entering at number 30 in the women's Royal Rumble. Jax was released by WWE in November 2021 and had not wrestled since her release. Appearing on Highspots Sign It Live, Jax was asked if she knew about her Rumble appearance a...
Adam Cole Details His Recovery From Two Head Injuries, Says It Was The Scariest Part Of His Career
Adam Cole opens up about his injuries and his recovery. Cole went down with an injury at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on June 26, 2022. At the show, Cole competed in a four-way match against Kazuchika Okada, Hangman Page, and IWGP World Heavyweight Champon. At the time, Cole was working through an injury. After Forbidden Door, AEW President Tony Khan then confirmed that Cole was hurt, as he reportedly suffered a severe concussion. Cole made a one-off appearance on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he and reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish) turned on The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson). After he missed several months, Cole returned on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite and made it clear that, after overcoming his injuries, he's determined to return to the ring.
Taylor Wilde Discusses Becoming A Mother In Wrestling
Taylor Wilde talks being a mother in wrestling. Having a child in the world of wrestling used to spell the end of many female performer's careers, but that is seemingly no longer the case. Current stars such as Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Candice LeRae have all recently successfully returned to the ring after giving birth to a child. Taylor Wilde, who had a child in 2018, made her own successful return to the ring in 2021 after being away from the ring for ten years.
Dave Bautista: Triple H Being In Charge Is The Best Thing For WWE, He's So Dedicated To The Product
Dave Bautista gives his thoughts on the Triple H regime. The world of wrestling has had quite a bit of praise for Triple H ever since he took over the creative side of WWE back in the summer of 2022. 'The Game' has received acclaim from fellow wrestlers, fans, and wrestling personalities of both the past and present.
Shawn Michaels: I Have Nothing But Good Things To Say About Mandy Rose, I Didn't Fire Her
Shawn Michaels discusses adjusting creative plans with the departure of Mandy Rose. Back in December, Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship reign came to seemingly an abrupt end after she lost the title to Roxanne Perez in a impromptu match on a episode of NXT. The next day, Rose was released from WWE due to content that she had been posting on her FanTime page.
