Monday's Top Prep Performers: Four basketball teams clinch league titles
Highlights from Monday in high school sports:
BOYS BASKETBALL
- Bobby Barajas finished with 13 points, five steals and four assists, Nathaniel Gomez scored nine points, Marcos Ramirez, Dominik Contreras and Reese Widerburg each had seven points, and Lukas Rea and Jacob Terrill each added six points as Oxnard (25-2, 13-0) routed host Ventura 69-26 to clinch the outright Channel League title. The Yellowjackets have won outright or shared league titles in 19 of the last 25 seasons and extended their league winning streak to 44 games.
- Zane Carter had 16 points and seven rebounds, Colin Guenther finished with 14 points and three assists, Joel Ipatzi scored 12 points, Daniel Ortiz contributed nine points, five rebounds and five assists, Luke Ortiz had eight points and seven blocks, and Josh Ullegue added eight points as Buena (24-3, 11-2) tied the program record for most wins in a season by beating Dos Pueblos 80-42 in a Channel League game. The Bulldogs tied the win total of the 1984-85 team that reached the CIF-SS Division 4A semifinals.
- Sergio Ornelas had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, Alex Tamayo finished with 11 points and two steals, and Theo Briscoe had 10 points and four assists for Pacifica (7-20, 1-12) in its 62-41 loss to San Marcos in a Channel League game.
- Luke Zuffelato scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Santa Barbara (15-11, 9-3) to a 64-59 win over Rio Mesa (14-13, 7-6) in a Channel League game.
- Dylan Benner finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, Sam Seiden had 16 points and 10 assists, and Mathew Wilson scored 13 points as St. Bonaventure (18-8, 7-1) clinched the Tri-Valley League title with a 62-55 win over Cate.
- Beckham Rutherford scored 22 points, Willem Rutherford had 13 points, and Josh Rosen and Campbell Gaston each contributed 12 points as Nordhoff (19-6, 10-1) clinched the Citrus Coast League title with a 77-51 win over Malibu.
- Gavin Day finished with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists, Ethan Day had six points and five assists, and Brady Crawford added four points and six rebounds for Villanova Prep (6-15, 3-3) in its 51-35 loss to first-place Dunn (8-6, 6-1) in a Frontier League game.
- Gavin Murphy scored 31 points and Harrison Henderson contributed eight points for Calabasas (17-9) in its 61-47 loss to Shalhevet in a nonleague game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
- Alyse Ramirez finished with 15 points, three rebounds and three steals, Alyssa Garcia scored 12 points, Madilyn Stonebraker had six points, 11 rebounds and four steals, Jennifer Castillo had six points, five rebounds and three assists, and Miahnna Galvan contributed two points, seven assists and eight steals as Santa Paula defeated Hueneme 47-20 to clinch the Citrus Coast League championship. The Cardinals (13-8, 10-0) have won 23 straight league games.
- Senior Sophia Navarro scored 20 points, senior Valeria Pacheco had 10 points, and sophomore Isabella Cerda had eight points to lead Channel Islands (8-9, 6-5) to a 40-17 win over Malibu on Senior Night in a Citrus Coast League game. Junior LeShelle Lee and senior Jessica Perez helped shut down Malibu's top scorer, Hannah Kaloper, who averages 18 points a game but was limited to just three.
- Isabella Ramirez had nine points, six rebounds and two steals, Erika Sanchez finished with seven points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks, Aryanne Munoz had six points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists, Marissa Lugo had six points, three steals and two rebounds, Nataly Vigil had two points, 12 rebounds and three steals, and Alyssa Sanchez added two points and three rebounds to lead Fillmore (4-15, 2-9) to a 36-24 win over Carpinteria in a Citrus Coast League game.
BOYS SOCCER
- Nathan Lopez netted a hat trick off assists from Jonathan Barrera, Angel Lopez and Cristian Cabrera to lead Buena (12-11-3, 5-5-3) to a 3-0 win over rival Ventura (7-10-1, 2-10-1) in a Channel League match.
- Ruben Martinez had a goal and an assist, Abraham Servin scored a goal, and Miguel Cabrera, Ulises Morales and Robert Vargas had strong games to help Oxnard (16-2-8, 9-1-3) secure a 2-2 draw with league champion San Marcos (13-1-3, 12-0-1) in a showdown between the top two teams in the Channel League.
- Michael Sauceda finished with two goals and an assist, Andy Martinez had a goal and two assists, and Johnny Robles, Julian Barrera and Alex Trujillo scored goals to lead Pacifica (15-4-1, 10-3-0) to a 6-0 win over Rio Mesa in a Channel League match.
- Charles Chowana scored the golden goal, Miles Johnson had a goal and Zack Harris had two assists to lift league champion Oak Park (15-1-0, 7-1-0) to a 2-1 overtime win over Camarillo in a Coastal Canyon League match. Chris Montiel scored a goal off an assist from Tyler Nagel for the Scorpions (6-9-4, 3-3-1).
- Kevin Giles and Rohan Dhillon scored second-half goals to lead Royal to a 2-1 win over Simi Valley in a Coastal Canyon League match. Michael Robledo had the goal for the Pioneers.
GIRLS SOCCER
- Jessica Heybl made some critical saves to earn the shutout in net as Camarillo (9-3-1, 6-0-1) played Oak Park (9-6-1, 3-3-1) to a 0-0 draw in a Coastal Canyon League match.
- Royal (5-12-1, 2-6-0) secured a 1-0 win over Simi Valley (2-10-1, 0-7-0) in a Coastal Canyon League match.
- Sophomore strike Viviana Marmolejo scored the lone goal to lift Rio Mesa to a 1-0 win over Pacifica in a Channel League match.
- Oxnard (8-10-1, 7-5-1) lost to San Marcos 1-0 in a Channel League match.
- Jillian Estrada, Lucy Shah, Brianna Bergstrom, Natalia Estrada and Amanda Baucher scored goals to lead La Reina (6-3-1, 6-1-1) to a 5-1 win over Dunn in a Frontier League match.
GIRLS WATER POLO
- Oaks Christian defeated Agoura 14-4 to clinch the Marmonte League championship. It is the Lions' first league title since 2020 and fourth overall.
- Newbury Park defeated Calabasas 13-6 in a Marmonte League game. For the Coyotes (10-8), Taylor Credle scored five goals, drew three ejections and had two steals, and goalie Abby Shapiro made 11 saves.
- Izabel Magana had two goals, an assist and nine steals for Santa Paula (13-12, 3-4) in its 11-3 loss to Carpinteria in a Citrus Coast League game.
