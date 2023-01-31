ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Biden announces grant for Gateway tunnel project in visit to New York

By Colleen Wilson, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

NEW YORK — If there’s one thing President Joe Biden can talk about, it’s infrastructure.

In announcing a $292 million grant that will assist early construction work necessary for the $16.1 billion Gateway program , Biden spoke to New York and New Jersey dignitaries in an underground rail yard about the projects around the country that are underway thanks to his hallmark legislative package, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

He rattled off bridges and tunnels in Maryland, Connecticut and Kentucky that are long overdue for construction or repair that are getting built thanks to the federal funding now available — but none have the physical, financial or economic magnitude of the Gateway tunnels program.

That program’s projects will double the number of rail tunnels under the Hudson River, rehabilitate two 113-year-old tubes and improve the reliability of trains along the busiest line of track in the nation, the Northeast Corridor.

“This is one of the largest, most consequential projects in the entire country,” said Biden, who was joined by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, the congressional delegations from New York and New Jersey and the governors of the two states, with rail workers standing on stairs in orange vests looking on amid commuter trains at rest under Manhattan.

“This is just the beginning of finally constructing the 21 st -century rail system that’s long, long overdue,” Biden said.

His visit to New York followed a similar one to Baltimore on Monday touting upgrades to the 150-year-old B&P Tunnel, which was also renamed the Frederick Douglass Tunnel.

NJ-NY infrastructure: Is Gateway construction starting? Who works there? Here's what to expect in 2023

Where money is going for Gateway

The construction project at the center of Tuesday’s announcement, which is estimated to cost $649 million, with additional money coming from New York, New Jersey and Amtrak, will be funded through the new Mega grant program, created through the infrastructure law.

It will fund work on a concrete casing installment, which will preserve the land for trains to enter the New York side in Hudson Yards. This “early” work is among the projects that can be completed before major construction begins on the new two-track tunnel under the Hudson River. The plan is to complete that tunnel so train traffic can be moved there while rehabilitation gets underway on the existing, corroding tunnels.

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey shifted the conversation about building and construction to the people it will ultimately affect. Before the pandemic, about 200,000 traveled by Amtrak and NJ Transit on the Northeast Corridor into New York Penn Station, suffering for years from breakdown-prone rail systems using outdated and damaged track, signals and bridges.

“This is about people. It’s about communities who will enjoy cleaner air, safer, reliable service. It’s about commuters who will spend more time at home with their families,” Menendez said.

The replacement of the Portal Bridge in Kearny, New Jersey, a complementary project within the suite of Gateway work, is under construction now. The new $2.3 billion bridge will replace a swing-span, 113-year-old relic that infamously gets stuck when it opens to marine traffic, requiring workers to slam it into place with a sledgehammer.

The U.S. Department of Transportation, which will administer the Mega program for eligible bridge, port, freight, passenger rail, public transportation and highway projects, received applications seeking $30 billion during the program’s first year. There is $5 billion available through 2026, of which $1 billion is available in the first year.

The Hudson Yards concrete casing project is one of nine “nationally significant projects” chosen to receive funding in the program’s inaugural year.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer let out three exasperated but enthusiastic “hoorays” for the project’s acceleration, throwing caution to the wind by declaring that after “many false starts,” “Gateway’s future is assured.”

In 2010, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie canceled Gateway’s predecessor project, ARC; two years later, Superstorm Sandy dumped salty water into the tunnels, causing corrosion and signal issues. Getting to this point, and bringing the states, Amtrak, and the federal government on board, has been challenging.

"We have persisted, and now we are succeeding," Schumer said. "This is the first and necessary starting point of Gateway but it’s also one of the hardest parts of Gateway, because it cuts through solid Manhattan bedrock to form the entry point of the two new underwater rail tunnels that are the centerpiece of the project."

The importance of starting construction

Completing construction as early as possible is critical for this project after officials announced over the summer that the price of the tunnel projects had risen to $16.1 billion, a $2 billion increase over previous estimates. Major construction was also delayed until 2024, Gateway Development Commission officials said.

In addition to trying to secure more federal funds for the project — which could ease the financial burden on the local share, to be split by New York and New Jersey — the GDC is trying to establish itself as an agency , recruit engineers and fill other positions to prove to federal officials that it can manage the projects and secure a full funding grant agreement needed to begin major construction.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the new tunnels are not just about the two states.

"Yes, it’s partly about easing the commutes and relieving the daily headaches of tens of thousands of New Jerseyans," Murphy said, but "more broadly, it’s about maintaining the strength of the entire Northeast Corridor from Boston to Washington, D.C., through which so much of the our nation’s economic lifeblood flows."

