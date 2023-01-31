Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Tioga by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 11:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Yates WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EST TODAY The wind chill threat has ended as temperatures will continue to increase through the day. However, expect wind chill values to remain below zero at times until later this afternoon.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Wyoming by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 11:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Wyoming WIND CHILL ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EST TODAY The wind chill threat has ended as temperatures will continue to increase through the day. However, expect wind chill values to remain below zero at times until later this afternoon.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 11:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Wayne; Susquehanna WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EST TODAY The threat for dangerously cold wind chill has ended as temperatures will continue to increase through the day. However, expect wind chill values to remain below zero until later this afternoon.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Warning issued for Northern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 11:45:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Oneida WIND CHILL WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON EST TODAY The threat for dangerously cold wind chill has ended as temperatures will continue to increase through the day. However, expect wind chill values to remain below zero until later this evening.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Suffolk, Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland; Southeast Suffolk Arctic high pressure will continue building in early this afternoon with some of the coldest air of the season. Gusty northwest winds will combine with the cold temperatures to create sub zero wind chills down to around 5 to 10 below zero. With an anomalously warm winter, many are not acclimated to such cold temperatures and such cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
