Effective: 2023-02-04 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Suffolk; Northern Westchester; Orange; Putnam; Rockland; Southeast Suffolk Arctic high pressure will continue building in early this afternoon with some of the coldest air of the season. Gusty northwest winds will combine with the cold temperatures to create sub zero wind chills down to around 5 to 10 below zero. With an anomalously warm winter, many are not acclimated to such cold temperatures and such cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO