Kenworthy Performing Arts Center Hosting TV Episode Featuring UIdaho

This Saturday at 5pm, the University of Idaho is being featured in an upcoming episode of “The College Tour”, a TV series hosted by Alex Boylan. UIdaho will be hosting a viewing party of the episode on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center. The viewing will include a red carpet and Q & A session with featured students from the episode. The event is free and open to the public. Learn more at http://uidaho.edu/TheCollegeTour?fbclid=IwAR1CDbHS-NRmXwU3xLQuJWPug2s0tXSr5bFvvxuzc_Kb3-wIbC9TUK-oiTE.
Moscow Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Winterfest

This Saturday from noon to 4, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Winterfest. This ski party is free and open to the public. The event will take place on Main St. in downtown Moscow and features activities for all ages hosted by local businesses. Alcohol wristbands are $25/each and include a righteous event glass as well as 3 drink tickets. Wristbands will not be sold in advance. Additional drink tickets can also be purchased.
Moscow Public Library Hosting Open Make on February 1st and 15th

Visit the Moscow Public Library on February 1st and 15th from 3:30-4:30 for Open Make. Each session will have different Maker activities, and all materials will be provided. This event is open to all ages, children under 8 must have an adult caregiver with them.
Deadline for Moscow Art Commission Tiny Poem Workshop is 5pm on February 6

On Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Moscow Art Commission will be hosting the Tiny Poem Workshop at Moscow City Hall. Moscow Poet Laureate, Stacy Boe Miller, will teach strategies for creating poetry, and workshop participants will go home with a button featuring a poem of their own. This workshop is presented free of charge to participants 13 years of age or older. Registration is available until 5 p.m. on February 6 and more information is available on the City website at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/217/Poet-Laureate.
Whitman County Library Food for Fines begins Wednesday, February 1

Whitman county library’s annual Food for Fines drive begins Wednesday, February 1, and continues through Tuesday, February 28 at all fourteen branch locations. This program allows library patrons to bring in cans or boxes of non-perishable food, household paper products, and toiletry items, and waive up to $10.00 in outstanding library fines. Each unopened, unexpired item will equate to $1 forgiven in library overdue fines. Donations are still accepted for patrons with no overdue fines. For further details, contact the Colfax library at (509) 397-4366.
McConnell Mansion in Moscow Restored to Regular Operating Hours

Latah County Historical Society has officially brought McConnell Mansion Museum back to its regular operating hours. The mansion is located in Moscow, and is open from Tuesday through Saturday 1:00 – 4:00. For more information, call 208-882-1004 or email lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov.
VandalStore staff member passed

The University of Idaho notified staff and faculty Feb. 25 that Conor Thomas Richards passed on Jan. 22. Richards had worked for the university for 17 years, having graduated from the university’s journalism program in 2010. Richards also worked at The Underground, a bar located in Wallace, Idaho. Students...
Rotary Club of Pullman Seeks Grant Applications for Community Projects

The Rotary Club of Pullman is seeking grant applications for community enhancement projects. Local charitable organizations, schools, city government, or individuals can apply for up to $1,500 in funding through the Irving M. Field Grand Project for Community Enhancement. Grant applications are due March 31, 2023. For applications, visit http://www.pullmanrotary.org/
New Palouse Urology Center Opens in Pullman

Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101. For more information, visit http://www.pullmanregional.org/urology.
Dent Campground to be Closed August & September

AHSAHKA, ID – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Dworshak Project is announcing that Dent Acres Campground will be closed for camping between August 1st and September 30th due to a repaving project. “The campground roads will be getting a new topcoat of asphalt to repair and maintain the existing...
WSU Enrollment Declines Continue Down 7% This Spring From A Year Ago

Enrollment at Washington State University continues to decline. Spring enrollment is down nearly 7% systemwide this semester at about 25,000 students. That’s down nearly 2,000 students from a year ago. Pullman campus enrollment is down just over 6% from a year ago to around 16,000 students. That’s a student population decline for Pullman of over a thousand since this time last year.
The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed

November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
Tragic Loss at University of Idaho

Crimes happen daily all over the world. However, an Idaho case has recently hit center stage. Four young adults were killed at The University of Idaho. The facts and theories have spread across the internet like wildfire. This case has one major suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is a 28-year-old Ph....
Fraternity Phi Delta Theta Loses Recognition Due to Hazing

Jan. 13, 2023 – The Phi Delta Theta Washington Epsilon fraternity is no longer recognized by Eastern Washington University after being found responsible for hazing and related violations, according to an email that students received from the university. In November 2022, an anonymous student reported to both EWU and...
Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Set To Discuss Proposed Pullman Biodiesel Plant During Wednesday Morning Meeting

The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are set to discuss their proposed project to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman during their meeting Wednesday morning. The board voted unanimously during a brief special meeting last week to buy about 200 acres of farmland South of Wawawai Road on the West edge of town. The property is between the Whispering Hills Subdivision and the Hinrichs Trading Company Ardent Mills garbanzo plant.
