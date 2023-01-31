Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Related
pullmanradio.com
Kenworthy Performing Arts Center Hosting TV Episode Featuring UIdaho
This Saturday at 5pm, the University of Idaho is being featured in an upcoming episode of “The College Tour”, a TV series hosted by Alex Boylan. UIdaho will be hosting a viewing party of the episode on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Center. The viewing will include a red carpet and Q & A session with featured students from the episode. The event is free and open to the public. Learn more at http://uidaho.edu/TheCollegeTour?fbclid=IwAR1CDbHS-NRmXwU3xLQuJWPug2s0tXSr5bFvvxuzc_Kb3-wIbC9TUK-oiTE.
pullmanradio.com
Rising Country Music Artist Chayce Beckham To Headline UI Finals Fest This Spring
A rising country music artist will be playing Finals Fest at the University of Idaho this spring. Chayce Beckham won American Idaho in 2021 and his song “23” reached number 25 on the country radio charts. Beckham will play the ICCU Arena on Wednesday, April 26th. The free concert is only for UI students.
pullmanradio.com
Free Chocolate At Many Downtown Pullman Businesses Friday Night
The Downtown Pullman Association’s Annual Chocolate Decadence is Friday night. Free chocolate will be available from several downtown Pullman businesses from 5:00 to 8:00.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Chamber of Commerce Hosts Annual Winterfest
This Saturday from noon to 4, the Moscow Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Winterfest. This ski party is free and open to the public. The event will take place on Main St. in downtown Moscow and features activities for all ages hosted by local businesses. Alcohol wristbands are $25/each and include a righteous event glass as well as 3 drink tickets. Wristbands will not be sold in advance. Additional drink tickets can also be purchased.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Public Library Hosting Open Make on February 1st and 15th
Visit the Moscow Public Library on February 1st and 15th from 3:30-4:30 for Open Make. Each session will have different Maker activities, and all materials will be provided. This event is open to all ages, children under 8 must have an adult caregiver with them.
pullmanradio.com
Deadline for Moscow Art Commission Tiny Poem Workshop is 5pm on February 6
On Saturday, February 11 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Moscow Art Commission will be hosting the Tiny Poem Workshop at Moscow City Hall. Moscow Poet Laureate, Stacy Boe Miller, will teach strategies for creating poetry, and workshop participants will go home with a button featuring a poem of their own. This workshop is presented free of charge to participants 13 years of age or older. Registration is available until 5 p.m. on February 6 and more information is available on the City website at https://www.ci.moscow.id.us/217/Poet-Laureate.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow Chamber Of Commerce Hosting Online Meeting With Local Idaho Legislators Wednesday
The Moscow Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a virtual meeting with the local Idaho legislative delegation Wednesday afternoon. The legislators will be available to discuss the current session starting at 4:00 here https://www.facebook.com/events/3378868112329040/?ref=newsfeed.
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Library Food for Fines begins Wednesday, February 1
Whitman county library’s annual Food for Fines drive begins Wednesday, February 1, and continues through Tuesday, February 28 at all fourteen branch locations. This program allows library patrons to bring in cans or boxes of non-perishable food, household paper products, and toiletry items, and waive up to $10.00 in outstanding library fines. Each unopened, unexpired item will equate to $1 forgiven in library overdue fines. Donations are still accepted for patrons with no overdue fines. For further details, contact the Colfax library at (509) 397-4366.
pullmanradio.com
McConnell Mansion in Moscow Restored to Regular Operating Hours
Latah County Historical Society has officially brought McConnell Mansion Museum back to its regular operating hours. The mansion is located in Moscow, and is open from Tuesday through Saturday 1:00 – 4:00. For more information, call 208-882-1004 or email lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov.
uiargonaut.com
VandalStore staff member passed
The University of Idaho notified staff and faculty Feb. 25 that Conor Thomas Richards passed on Jan. 22. Richards had worked for the university for 17 years, having graduated from the university’s journalism program in 2010. Richards also worked at The Underground, a bar located in Wallace, Idaho. Students...
pullmanradio.com
Rotary Club of Pullman Seeks Grant Applications for Community Projects
The Rotary Club of Pullman is seeking grant applications for community enhancement projects. Local charitable organizations, schools, city government, or individuals can apply for up to $1,500 in funding through the Irving M. Field Grand Project for Community Enhancement. Grant applications are due March 31, 2023. For applications, visit http://www.pullmanrotary.org/
pullmanradio.com
New Palouse Urology Center Opens in Pullman
Palouse Urology Center has officially opened its doors as a member of Pullman Regional Hospital’s network of clinics. The Palouse Urology Center office is located at 825 SE Bishop Blvd. Ste. 101. For more information, visit http://www.pullmanregional.org/urology.
Candlelight vigil for 31 year old, lost to suicide, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, January 31, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
LEWISTON - A candlelight vigil is being held to honor Nick Mazur, a 31 year old, who had ties to the Lewis and Clark Valley, that died by suicide in Everett, Washington, January 24, 2023. The family encourages those who knew him, as well as those who have lost a...
koze.com
Dent Campground to be Closed August & September
AHSAHKA, ID – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Dworshak Project is announcing that Dent Acres Campground will be closed for camping between August 1st and September 30th due to a repaving project. “The campground roads will be getting a new topcoat of asphalt to repair and maintain the existing...
q13fox.com
Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin's family reflects on 'challenging time' as his siblings return to school
The mother of Idaho murder victim Ethan Chapin on Monday reflected on what she described as a "challenging time" sending two of her three triplets back to the University of Idaho after Ethan's Nov. 13 death. Chapin, 20, was one of four university students — including his girlfriend, 20-year-old Xana...
pullmanradio.com
WSU Enrollment Declines Continue Down 7% This Spring From A Year Ago
Enrollment at Washington State University continues to decline. Spring enrollment is down nearly 7% systemwide this semester at about 25,000 students. That’s down nearly 2,000 students from a year ago. Pullman campus enrollment is down just over 6% from a year ago to around 16,000 students. That’s a student population decline for Pullman of over a thousand since this time last year.
hhsknightlynews.com
The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed
November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
lhsmagpie.com
Tragic Loss at University of Idaho
Crimes happen daily all over the world. However, an Idaho case has recently hit center stage. Four young adults were killed at The University of Idaho. The facts and theories have spread across the internet like wildfire. This case has one major suspect, Bryan Kohberger. Kohberger is a 28-year-old Ph....
theeasterner.org
Fraternity Phi Delta Theta Loses Recognition Due to Hazing
Jan. 13, 2023 – The Phi Delta Theta Washington Epsilon fraternity is no longer recognized by Eastern Washington University after being found responsible for hazing and related violations, according to an email that students received from the university. In November 2022, an anonymous student reported to both EWU and...
pullmanradio.com
Port Of Whitman County Commissioners Set To Discuss Proposed Pullman Biodiesel Plant During Wednesday Morning Meeting
The Port of Whitman County Commissioners are set to discuss their proposed project to help develop a biodiesel plant in Pullman during their meeting Wednesday morning. The board voted unanimously during a brief special meeting last week to buy about 200 acres of farmland South of Wawawai Road on the West edge of town. The property is between the Whispering Hills Subdivision and the Hinrichs Trading Company Ardent Mills garbanzo plant.
Comments / 0