Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
ISP needs recruits for latest academy class
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Police is looking for recruits for its latest academy class. ISP is allocated for 1,285 troopers and currently has 1,104. It's goal for the upcoming academy class is 60 new recruits. In addition to training new officers, the agency has a special program to...
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Dire Straits: Hoosier Hospitals are Hemorrhaging Money
Indiana hospitals are seriously strapped for cash and experts are describing a “very real and growing threat” to healthcare access in the state. In a rather eye-opening report, leaders from multiple organizations came together to describe the current state of hospital finances as bleak. Red margins can be found throughout the industry, and almost no network, large or small, remains untouched.
'It's really abnormal' | State fire marshal concerned after 20 die from fires in first 5 weeks of 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — "It's tragic how bad January's been this year," said Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones. Just five weeks into new year and already, 20 people have died from fires around the Hoosier State. "It's really abnormal," Jones said. "It's tragic the amount of fire fatalities we've had...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tilly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Tilly. For more information on Tilly watch the video above!. To adopt Tilly or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
Husband considered ‘person of interest’ in wife’s disappearance being extradited to Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The husband of a missing Carmel woman is being extradited back to Indiana. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Xavier Breland would be returned to custody in Indiana, although law enforcement officials didn’t have a timeline or clarify the reason for his extradition. According to online court records, Hamilton County […]
buildingindiana.com
New 60+ Mile Trail Coming to Indiana
Radius Indiana is a regional, nonprofit economic development organization in southern Indiana, and has worked for several years with a number of regional partners on the acquisition and development of more than 60 miles of CSX rail corridor into a unique regional trail that will provide a boost to public health, tourism, safety, and economic development for numerous communities across several counties.
wrtv.com
Person of interest in Carmel mom's disappearance being extradited to Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY — A person of interest in the disappearance of Carmel mom Ciera Locklair Breland is being extradited from Georgia to Indiana on a warrant, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirms to WRTV. Georgia court records show he was released from the Fulton County Jail Thursday. He had...
4 arrested after early morning chase in Indy by Indiana State Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, including two wanted men, are under arrest after state troopers were led on a chase through Indianapolis early Thursday morning. According to the Indiana State Police, the chase began at around 3:45 a.m. when a trooper saw a red Hyundai at 38th Street and Shore Drive drive straight from a turning […]
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
95.3 MNC
Indiana man dead, police office wounded after shooting in Tennessee
An Indiana man is dead and a police officer wounded in Memphis, Tennessee after a shooting. The incident began Thursday afternoon when Torance Jackson, Jr., who is from Indianapolis, had the cops called on him for trespassing at a business in Memphis. Jackson left that business before the cops go there, but they caught up with Jackson at a nearby library.
Agriculture Online
Northeastern Indiana farmland sells for $19,984 per acre
This week, three tracts of cropland totaling 121.3 acres sold for $2.425 million, or $19,984 per acre, in northeast Indiana. “Several things are noteworthy about this result,” says R.D. Schrader, president of Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company who conducted the sale. “It’s rare to see prices per acre in the $20,000 range with all the serious competition coming from local operators. We had investors in the room, but they dropped out quickly as bidders focused their attention on the farm as an entirety.”
cbs4indy.com
AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives reasoning behind them
Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. AES customers frustrated by high bills, company gives …. Some AES customers have told FOX59 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Indy high school athletes teaming up for...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Banderas Point Coming to I-65 and SR 28
A $30 Million Dollar investment is coming to the intersection of I-65 and Indiana State Road 28 in Clinton County. The multifaceted development known as “Banderas Point” will include a premier 20,000 Square Foot event Center opening into a 56,000 Square foot indoor arena seating 5,000 people, nearly the seating capacity of Case Arena.
Fox 59
Thieves hit Dollar General stores
INDIANAPOLIS — A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. The family of 33-year-old Brittany Allen was killed at her home in the Geist Landing neighborhood just off of 96th street after answering the door. Brittany’s daughter and mother were in the next room.
WNDU
United Way gives $26K grant to ‘Project Lead the Way’ at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about a great big check from the United Way of St. Joseph County!. United Way gave a $26,000 grant to the “Project Lead the Way” program at Riley High School. The program helps science and engineering programs across the country. “Project” grads have gone on to work in fields like biology, medicine, and even biomedical engineering.
ISP: Jennings County police shoot, kill armed man in North Vernon while serving warrant
NORTH VERNON, Ind. — The Indiana State Police are investigating after a Jennings County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man allegedly armed with a handgun Friday while attempting to serve him a warrant in North Vernon. The incident began around 2:30 p.m. when the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT Team responded to an address […]
WLFI.com
Settlement reached in Indiana disability voting lawsuit
Indiana has agreed to make a new remote-accessible ballot marking tool available for people who can't write on paper ballots in this settlement. Voters who choose to do so can then cast their absentee ballots on their own. Assistive technology like screen readers can help voters digitally mark these ballots and submit them with email. News 18's Pari Apostolakos reports.
