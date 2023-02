The 2023 Big 12 Conference Football Schedule was released on Tuesday, incorporating the four new member programs of the conference (BYU, Cincinnati, UCF and Houston). Originally scheduled to face West Virginia, Iowa State, TCU and Baylor on the road, the Longhorns will keep away games against Baylor, TCU and Iowa State but lose the trip to Morgantown in favor of a trip to the Bayou City to face the Houston Cougars.

