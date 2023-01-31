ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side. It happened around 4 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Marathon on Plymouth Road and Schafer Highway. 7 Action News obtained video of the incident from the attorney of the man who was shot.
Agents seize dolphin skull found inside luggage at Detroit Metro Airport

Federal agents at Detroit Metro Airport discovered a dolphin skull inside a piece of luggage that came into the United States. According to Customs and Border Protection, the luggage was separated from its owner during transit, and when it was coming back into the U.S., routine x-ray screening found what appeared to be a skull-shaped object.
Detroit Weather: Warming up this week with some rain

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance for flurries or snow showers. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Monday: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 20s. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook...
