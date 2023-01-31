Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Bodies found in apartment ID'd as 3 missing men who disappeared after Detroit show was canceled
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say three bodies found in a vacant Highland Park apartment have been identified as the three missing men who disappeared after their Detroit performance was canceled last month. Highland Park police say the bodies were discovered in the building on Thursday. State police tweeted...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit gas station clerk accused of shooting innocent customer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A gas station clerk is facing an attempted murder charge in connection to a shooting on Detroit's west side. It happened around 4 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Marathon on Plymouth Road and Schafer Highway. 7 Action News obtained video of the incident from the attorney of the man who was shot.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
(WYXZ) — State Police have begun installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways. It is part of a pilot program that's set to expand across the state. State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
Tv20detroit.com
Ann Arbor students call for more regulation, mental health resources after classmate dies on campus
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Students and parents in the Ann Arbor Public Schools district are calling for more regulation and mental health resources following the death of a Pioneer High School student on campus. Fifteen-year-old Adriana Davidson was found dead on school grounds under the bleachers Monday afternoon...
Tv20detroit.com
Agents seize dolphin skull found inside luggage at Detroit Metro Airport
Federal agents at Detroit Metro Airport discovered a dolphin skull inside a piece of luggage that came into the United States. According to Customs and Border Protection, the luggage was separated from its owner during transit, and when it was coming back into the U.S., routine x-ray screening found what appeared to be a skull-shaped object.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Warming up this week with some rain
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance for flurries or snow showers. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Monday: Mostly sunny, a bit cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 20s. Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook...
Tv20detroit.com
Cass Tech community project helps Ghana women make feminine products
DETROIT (WXYZ) — We're shining the light on Cass Tech and young students helping kids a world away in West Africa. The cloth on a table at Cass Tech is being cut and sorted into piles by these young students. Their diligent work is helping girls a world away.
Tv20detroit.com
Pontiac-based shelter plans on expanding headquarters, allowing for 5 times the shelter capacity
(WXYZ) — Lighthouse, the nonprofit providing housing and support services for Oakland County families in need plans to expand its headquarters in 2024. The $20 million renovations will increase the shelter's short-term shelter capacity by 400%. According to the non-profit, if the site plan is approved, the renovations will...
