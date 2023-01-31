ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KEVN

Frye-Mueller censured but retains Senate seat

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - The South Dakota Senate Wednesday afternoon voted 33 to 1 to censure and reinstate Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller. Frye-Mueller, who represents Rapid City, is also restricted in working with Legislative Research Council staff and legislative interns and pages for the remainder of the session. To access LRC services, she’ll need to contact the director of the LRC or their designate.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Frye-Mueller drops lawsuit against Schoenbeck

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- Thursday, Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) voluntarily dismiss her lawsuit against President Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown). Wednesday, the Senate voted 66 to 1 to reinstate Frye-Mueller but also censured her and restricted her access to Legislative Research Council staff, interns, and pages. Her suspension last...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Frye-Mueller transitions from suspension to censure

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The drama surrounding state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller is over with the senator re-instated, but censured and stripped of her typical access to Legislative Research staffers. However, there remains a difference of opinion as to what transpired and how the investigation into her “inappropriate conversation” with a staffer was handled.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Senate Bill 70: Protecting children’s rights while testifying

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Testifying in court can be difficult. For children, it can be even harder. Senate Bill 70 would make testifying less traumatic for children. The bill hit the South Dakota Senate floor Wednesday for the second time and passed. The bill is designed to address courtroom modifications when children are required to testify in a court of law against their abusers.
COLORADO STATE
KEVN

Senate bill aims to limit foreign ownership of land in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last year, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a plan to restrict the purchase of agricultural land by foreign countries. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 43.2 million acres of land in South Dakota is dedicated to farms and ranches, making agriculture the number one industry in the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
KEVN

SD House Republican lawmakers want school choice in state

PIERRE, S.D. - A couple of Republican South Dakota state lawmakers want to allow public education funds to follow students to the school of their parents choice. Representatives Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish) and Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) are carrying a pair of bills that would be large scale expansions of school choice in the state.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy