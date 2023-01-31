Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Frye-Mueller censured but retains Senate seat
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) - The South Dakota Senate Wednesday afternoon voted 33 to 1 to censure and reinstate Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller. Frye-Mueller, who represents Rapid City, is also restricted in working with Legislative Research Council staff and legislative interns and pages for the remainder of the session. To access LRC services, she’ll need to contact the director of the LRC or their designate.
KEVN
Frye-Mueller drops lawsuit against Schoenbeck
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- Thursday, Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) voluntarily dismiss her lawsuit against President Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown). Wednesday, the Senate voted 66 to 1 to reinstate Frye-Mueller but also censured her and restricted her access to Legislative Research Council staff, interns, and pages. Her suspension last...
KEVN
Frye-Mueller transitions from suspension to censure
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The drama surrounding state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller is over with the senator re-instated, but censured and stripped of her typical access to Legislative Research staffers. However, there remains a difference of opinion as to what transpired and how the investigation into her “inappropriate conversation” with a staffer was handled.
KEVN
Senate Bill 70: Protecting children’s rights while testifying
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Testifying in court can be difficult. For children, it can be even harder. Senate Bill 70 would make testifying less traumatic for children. The bill hit the South Dakota Senate floor Wednesday for the second time and passed. The bill is designed to address courtroom modifications when children are required to testify in a court of law against their abusers.
KEVN
House lawmakers soundly reject proposal to change “lame duck” travel rules
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota State House lawmakers soundly rejected a bill that would have put guardrails in place to limit out of state travel for “lame duck” lawmakers. The bill, SB 68, was overwhelmingly rejected by the body by a vote of 60 to 8, after having unanimously passed the Senate in January.
KEVN
Senate bill aims to limit foreign ownership of land in South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Last year, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem announced a plan to restrict the purchase of agricultural land by foreign countries. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 43.2 million acres of land in South Dakota is dedicated to farms and ranches, making agriculture the number one industry in the state.
KEVN
SD House Republican lawmakers want school choice in state
PIERRE, S.D. - A couple of Republican South Dakota state lawmakers want to allow public education funds to follow students to the school of their parents choice. Representatives Scott Odenbach (R-Spearfish) and Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids) are carrying a pair of bills that would be large scale expansions of school choice in the state.
Comments / 0