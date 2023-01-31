RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Testifying in court can be difficult. For children, it can be even harder. Senate Bill 70 would make testifying less traumatic for children. The bill hit the South Dakota Senate floor Wednesday for the second time and passed. The bill is designed to address courtroom modifications when children are required to testify in a court of law against their abusers.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO