From today, small businesses have a chance to win a $30,000 grant through the FedEx Small Business Grant Contest, with the deadline for applications on February 21. The FedEx Small Business Grant Contest began in 2012 and is an annual grant program provided by FedEx. It awards U.S.-based small businesses with grants to improve their businesses, with the $30K grand prize to be awarded to ten winners.

2 DAYS AGO