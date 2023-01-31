ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gator Country

Florida Gators gymnastics knocks off Arkansas on the road

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A couple of 10.0s by Florida’s Leanne Wong and season highs on a pair of events helped Florida take the win tonight at Arkansas. No. 2 Florida gymnastics was just a fraction off its season-high, claiming a 197.875 – 197.40 win at No. 18 in front of a record crowd of 11,031 at the Bud Walton Arena.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Gators softball puts three players on Preseason All-SEC Team

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida softball trio of Charla Echols, Skylar Wallace and Kendra Falby were announced to the 2023 Preseason All-SEC Team by the league office Thursday afternoon. The three Gators tapped for the preseason team are tied for the most selected among other SEC programs. Echols, Wallace...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Gators Drop Tight Game To Wildcats On The Road

The Gators had an opportunity to tie the game at the end of regulation, down three with the ball and under thirty seconds remaining but ultimately a prayer from Myreon Jones bounced off the rim and the Kentucky Wildcats came away with a 72-67 win. Kentucky punched the Gators in the mouth early and controlled for much of the game but Florida kept things close the entire way and nearly tied it, but it wasn’t meant to be. While the Gators need to start getting the close games like this to better their NCAA Tournament chances there is no shame in a 5-point loss to Kentucky at Rupp, but it won’t make the loss hurt any less.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy