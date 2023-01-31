The Gators had an opportunity to tie the game at the end of regulation, down three with the ball and under thirty seconds remaining but ultimately a prayer from Myreon Jones bounced off the rim and the Kentucky Wildcats came away with a 72-67 win. Kentucky punched the Gators in the mouth early and controlled for much of the game but Florida kept things close the entire way and nearly tied it, but it wasn’t meant to be. While the Gators need to start getting the close games like this to better their NCAA Tournament chances there is no shame in a 5-point loss to Kentucky at Rupp, but it won’t make the loss hurt any less.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO