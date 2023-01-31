Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This SundayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Related
Kyle Shanahan on Trent Williams: “I’d be really surprised if Trent wasn’t fired up in a few weeks”
The San Francisco 49ers concluded their 2022 season with a disheartening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, losing 31-7 and moving into offseason mode. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch conducted their postseason interview, where they touched on a variety of intriguing topics, of which Trent Williams's retirement was one of notice.
The 49ers Are Right about the QB Idea
The San Francisco 49ers had zero healthy quarterbacks in the middle of the 2022 NFC Championship. Trey Lance fractured his ankle a few months ago, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot in December, Brock Purdy reportedly tore his UCL against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship, and veteran journeyman Josh Johnson was concussed about an hour later.
Aaron Rodgers on NFL future: “I’m not going to San Fran”
The Tom Brady-to-San Francisco 49ers speculation ended on Wednesday when the future Hall of Fame quarterback retired (for the second time). Another future Hall of Fame quarterback ended any chatter of him potentially landing with San Francisco before it even had a chance to start. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron...
49ers’ John Lynch comments on Nick Bosa, Brandon Aiyuk contract extensions
Defensive end Nick Bosa is signed through the 2023 season. However, the San Francisco 49ers would like to start working on a contract extension for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner. We remember what happened when the team waited on Deebo Samuel's deal last offseason. The wide receiver market exploded, and the cost of locking up Samuel went up.
John Lynch says 49ers would like to re-sign CB Emmanuel Moseley
The San Francisco 49ers seem intent on trying to keep cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who is due to hit free agency once the 2023 league year gets underway on March 15. Moseley is coming off a shortened season due to a torn ACL, which he sustained in the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers on October 9. Moseley has established himself as one of the team's top cornerbacks since coming aboard as an undrafted rookie in 2018, and the 49ers would like their relationship with him to continue.
John Lynch committed to remaining the 49ers’ GM, improving team
On Wednesday, John Lynch was asked if he plans to remain the San Francisco 49ers general manager in 2023. The question was presented because Amazon courted Lynch last year, hoping to lure the executive back to the broadcast booth for Thursday Night Football games. Lynch turned down a significant pay raise to remain with the 49ers because he felt there was unfinished business.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Offseason Preview
(Episode 212) - Brian Renick, Al Sacco and Zain Naqvi give Tom Brady his props after he officially announced his retirement from the NFL, how big his impact was on the game, what the QB room should look like next season, who should replace DeMeco Ryans and more!. The audio...
John Lynch: Trey Lance has to prove he can stay healthy, 49ers QB injuries not caused by play-calling
The San Francisco 49ers have had six starting quarterbacks since Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach in 2017. Four quarterbacks took snaps this season alone, including the playoffs. The only quarterback to start an entire season is Jimmy Garoppolo, who did so in 2019. Much of the constant quarterback switching has been due to injuries.
Orlovsky defends not having 49ers legend Joe Montana among his top-5 all-time QBs
I want to preface this by stating that I enjoy Dan Orlovsky's breakdowns and often find him insightful. However, the ESPN analyst presented a hot take this week that is sure to attract its share of scrutiny. It even did so among Orlovsky's ESPN colleagues. It's difficult to forget that...
Analyst and former All-Pro O-lineman: “Jimmy Garoppolo is just an injury-prone quarterback”
Mike Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle took a stab at defending Kyle Shanahan and his play calling from fans and media who place at least part of the blame for the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback injuries on the shoulders of the head coach. It's a fascinating read. Silver argues that the quarterback woes have more to do with poor luck than Shanahan unnecessarily putting his signal-callers in harm's way.
49ers weighing option of promoting Kris Kocurek to defensive coordinator
Vic Fangio officially joined the Miami Dolphins as their new defensive coordinator, removing his name from the list of potential candidates for the same job with the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and company have already requested permission to interview Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks and...
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0