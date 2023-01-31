The San Francisco 49ers seem intent on trying to keep cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, who is due to hit free agency once the 2023 league year gets underway on March 15. Moseley is coming off a shortened season due to a torn ACL, which he sustained in the 49ers' 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers on October 9. Moseley has established himself as one of the team's top cornerbacks since coming aboard as an undrafted rookie in 2018, and the 49ers would like their relationship with him to continue.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO