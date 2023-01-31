Man wanted in Vincennes shooting arrested in Tennessee
WEST MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WTWO/WAWV) — The U.S. Marshals have announced the capture of a man wanted in Knox County after police accused him of shooting a family member during a domestic dispute.
According to U.S. Marshal David Jolley of the Eastern District of Tennessee, the Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force received a tip on Monday, Jan. 30, that Shawn Carter-Mincey was hiding out in West Maryville Tennesee.PREVIOUS: VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident
Investigating Marshals found Carter-Mincey in a truck parked at a residence in the 600 block of Old Glory Road in Maryville, Tennessee. The man reportedly ignored verbal commands to leave the truck, instead fleeing toward a nearby highway.
While attempting his getaway, Carter-Mincey’s truck got stuck in a muddy field. Carter-Mincey was reportedly then taken into custody without further incident.
Carter-Mincey is facing additional charges in Tennessee of evading arrest and drug possession.
Vincennes Police confirmed the arrest Tuesday afternoon and said Carter-Mincey is currently awaiting extradition back to Knox County, IN.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0