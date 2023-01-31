ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque BioPark Zoo hosting adults only happy hour

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo will be hosting an adults-only happy hour. The event will be on February 25, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guests 21 and over will be able to visit exhibits and hear from experts about the nightlives of various animals. Themed drinks and different food stations will be available during the event. Tickets are being sold for $60 each. Each ticket includes admission, food and a welcome beverage. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the BioPark Zoo website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

