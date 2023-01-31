ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway

With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

City Council to reopen JEA committee to find out if Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber misled council investigators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Council President Terrance Freeman on Wednesday said he plans to reopen a special investigatory committee on the attempted sale of JEA after emails and text messages that contradict statements by sitting Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber recently surfaced. Cumber is a Republican currently running to become...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

UNF professor says corporate landlords to blame for affordable rental housing crisis in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rental prices are rapidly increasing in Duval County, making it tough for renters to find affordable housing in Jacksonville. Professor of Sociology at the University of North Florida, Dr. David Jaffee, started the Jax Rental Housing Project last year. He said institutional investors are to blame for the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

FDOT progressing with $194M Jax interstate and bridge project

The interstate was last widened in 1999. It would be polite to call what’s going on among the interstates in downtown Jacksonville a complicated mess, but that mess is part of the process in improving traffic in the area. So goes the work for the Florida Department of Transportation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Victim identified in Jacksonville Heights area drowning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Heights mother says her 2-year-old daughter, De'Mari Wells, was the victim in drowning last Saturday. Police said Wells died after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

