Jacksonville Housing Authority green lights two innovative development projects
The Jacksonville Housing Authority board of commissioners has approved two innovative development projects.
No, sidewalks are not required in your neighborhood if you live near a school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pedestrian safety is the top priority for neighbors in the Duclay area, which is why they believe sidewalks should be installed near the intersection of Jammes and Townsend Roads. A neighbor thought with a school less than a mile away from the intersection that there may...
Neptune Beach residents voice distaste over ‘big green monster’ water tank
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – Residents on Wednesday evening attended a meeting of the Neptune Beach City Council, where some spoke up about an eyesore water tank that they said was recently built. The 30-foot tank is located behind a shopping center on Atlantic Boulevard. Residents say it can be...
City of Jacksonville reminds residents to dispose of hazardous waste at facility
City of Jacksonville issued a reminder to residents that household hazardous waste cannot be collected at the curb and must be disposed of at the hazardous waste facility.
Jacksonville Housing Authority OKs $44.5 million plan for two home developments
The Jacksonville Housing Authority board approved a $44.5 million plan to finance and work with two for-profit development firms to build 152 single-family homes in Duval County. The board approved the deals at its Jan. 30 meeting. In the first, JHA will contract with Jacksonville-based Chase Properties Inc. to build...
Thunderbird Hotel demolition approved along Arlington Expressway
With two permits issued Feb. 2, ownership of the closed and crumbling 59-year-old Bethelite property, originally the Thunderbird Motor Hotel and Dinner Theatre, can demolish the property along the Arlington Expressway. KLT Construction Inc. of Jacksonville Beach is the contractor for the demolition at 5865 Arlington Expressway. The two permits...
Lofts at San Marco East approved for construction at Philips Highway and St. Augustine Road
Construction is approved for Lofts at San Marco East, The Vestcor Companies affordable workforce apartments designed at Philips Highway and St. Augustine Road. The city issued permits Feb. 2 for Summit Contracting Group Inc. to build the 172-unit apartment building at a project cost of $25 million. Vestcor said in...
Columbia County Commission responds to Lake City Council trying to hand them deed to the Richardson Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting to respond to the Lake City Council trying to hand them the deed to the Richardson Community Center. On Monday, Lake City leaders sent the deed for Richardson Community Center to the county commissioners. The commissioners have expressed...
City Council to reopen JEA committee to find out if Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber misled council investigators
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Council President Terrance Freeman on Wednesday said he plans to reopen a special investigatory committee on the attempted sale of JEA after emails and text messages that contradict statements by sitting Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber recently surfaced. Cumber is a Republican currently running to become...
UNF professor says corporate landlords to blame for affordable rental housing crisis in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rental prices are rapidly increasing in Duval County, making it tough for renters to find affordable housing in Jacksonville. Professor of Sociology at the University of North Florida, Dr. David Jaffee, started the Jax Rental Housing Project last year. He said institutional investors are to blame for the rental housing crisis in Jacksonville.
Waffle House to Open Corporate-Owned North Jacksonville Location
The new location of Waffle House will sit on undeveloped land behind Circle K and next to Popeye's on North Main Street in Jacksonville.
Island Donut Opening Second Location This Spring
The popular donut shop from St. Augustine is opening soon in Atlantic Beach.
FDOT progressing with $194M Jax interstate and bridge project
The interstate was last widened in 1999. It would be polite to call what’s going on among the interstates in downtown Jacksonville a complicated mess, but that mess is part of the process in improving traffic in the area. So goes the work for the Florida Department of Transportation...
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location
An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades. The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
Jacksonville police seek woman after robbery at Truist bank in Regency
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bank robber, who acted as though she was a customer, entered a bank in Regency on Thursday afternoon and demanded money from a teller, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Shivers, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded to the Truist bank on...
Convenience store employee recounts man robbing store on Jacksonville’s Westside
Wednesday, JSO released information on operation Déjà Vu that led to Branon Purcell’s arrest.
Victim identified in Jacksonville Heights area drowning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Heights mother says her 2-year-old daughter, De'Mari Wells, was the victim in drowning last Saturday. Police said Wells died after wandering into a pool at their family's home in the Jacksonville Heights area. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Jacksonville Fire Rescue & Rescue Department...
LeAnna Cumber’s lawyer says Mayor Lenny Curry behind ‘manufactured controversy’ over JEA dealings
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In 47 days, Jacksonville voters will go to the polls to elect a new mayor, and while there are seven candidates running for the spot, most of the attention lately has been on two Republicans — LeAnna Cumber and Daniel Davis. The focus has been...
Jacksonville Beach one of deadliest beaches in U.S., travel blog finds
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Florida has 7 of the 10 deadliest beaches in America, which includes Jacksonville Beach, according to the travel site “Travel Lens.”. The website says Jacksonville Beach is ranked seventh in the nation. These findings aren’t just based on shark bites. The blog, however, did...
