Newport native Sharon Valascho earns Teacher of the Month award from Detroit Red Wings

(CBS DETROIT) - A Hoosier with ties to the Motor City had the chance to live out a dream thanks in part to his son, a new member of our CBS News Detroit Team.Jordan Burrows started at our station in January, but for his dad, Jim Burrows, it brings back memories. Jim grew up in Farmington Hills but established his adult life and family in Indianapolis and the surrounding area. The 58-year-year-old is now battling prostate cancer and will undergo treatment in the coming months. His wife, Karen, is a survivor of colorectal cancer.As a surprise, Jordan took his father to Little Caesars Arena for the first time as the Red Wings took on the Philadelphia Flyers.His dad thought they had nosebleed seats, but his son wouldn't let that happen. They sat just a few rows up near the Red Wings' home bench. Our Ronnie Duncan followed along for the journey.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO