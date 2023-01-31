Newport native Sharon Valascho earns Teacher of the Month award from Detroit Red Wings

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit Lions Lose CoachOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
Motor City Receives $25 Million Grant to Curb High Rate of Traffic FatalitiesBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"The Rise of Detroit: From Rust Belt to Tech Hub"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
Related
"Grand Rapids' Elite: Meet the Billionaires and Celebrities that call the city home"
Grand Rapids, Michigan is home to many successful and famous individuals who have made a name for themselves in various fields such as business, entertainment, and sports. These individuals have worked hard to achieve success and have become role models for many aspiring entrepreneurs and artists in the city.
High School Roundup: Muskegon girls get to 10 wins
Godwin Heights boys, Grand Haven and Muskegon girls and Grand Rapids Christian hockey all picked up wins on Tuesday night
MLive.com
Metro Detroit area girls high school basketball rankings as of Feb. 1
Here are the top 10 Metro Detroit girls teams this week. Check back each Wednesday for new rankings moving forward. The Macomb, Oakland and Wayne County top 10 teams are also included. 10. Riverview (13-2)
Detroit News
Metro Detroit high school hockey notebook: KLAA proving to be a tough league to win
One of the bigger stories in the state is the battle for the Kensington Lakes Activities Association league title in hockey, as teams head down the final stretch. Brighton currently sits at the top of the KLAA standings with 28 points and a 14-5 record this season. The Michigan High School Hockey Hub has Brighton ranked as the No. 8 team in the state and the No. 4 in Division I.
musictimes.com
Rappers Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker Missing After Detroit Gig's Cancelation: Report
Three aspiring rappers from Michigan have been reported missing for over 10 days. Detroit Free Press cited local authorities which revealed they are currently searching for Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker. The three rising hip-hop artists have not been seen since Jan. 21 when their gig at Lounge 31 in Detroit was canceled.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Fantastic finish No. 6 has Cass City alone at the top
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 1, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: CASS CITY 46, BAD AXE 45.
MLive.com
See which teams are on the rise in Feb. 2 Grand Rapids girls prep hoops power rankings
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Michigan’s girls basketball playoffs are less than a month away, making early February a good time to start shoring up any weaknesses in time for the tournament. Several Grand Rapids-area squads are already playing at a playoff level, while others are starting to find their...
Hoosier with ties to the Motor City lives out his dream at Little Caesars Arena
(CBS DETROIT) - A Hoosier with ties to the Motor City had the chance to live out a dream thanks in part to his son, a new member of our CBS News Detroit Team.Jordan Burrows started at our station in January, but for his dad, Jim Burrows, it brings back memories. Jim grew up in Farmington Hills but established his adult life and family in Indianapolis and the surrounding area. The 58-year-year-old is now battling prostate cancer and will undergo treatment in the coming months. His wife, Karen, is a survivor of colorectal cancer.As a surprise, Jordan took his father to Little Caesars Arena for the first time as the Red Wings took on the Philadelphia Flyers.His dad thought they had nosebleed seats, but his son wouldn't let that happen. They sat just a few rows up near the Red Wings' home bench. Our Ronnie Duncan followed along for the journey.
Comments / 0