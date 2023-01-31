ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Pedestrians in Montclair push for traffic safety at busy intersection

Crashes on the road killed 700 people last year, New Jersey’s worst figure in 15 years. Sophia Anastasia is haunted by that image, the second time in three months a pedestrian was hit by a car in this intersection in Montclair. She and her neighbors now hope these bright and colorful signs encourage drivers to go slowly when passing Upper Mountain Avenue and Normal Avenue.
Community Shaken After Resident Receives Chilling Hate Mail at Home

A former Boro Park resident, who recently moved to Linden, New Jersey, a community that boasts several hundred Chassidic families, received a disturbing piece of antisemitic hate mail in his mailbox today. “We’re not done yet! Hitler was right!” read the alarming missive addressed to “Intruder”.
Montclair High School Teacher To Be Honored at Black Educators Summit at MSU

Montclair, NJ – Congratulations to Davida Lindsay-Harewood, a social studies teacher at Montclair Hight School, who will be honored at the Black Educators Summit at Montclair State University this weekend for her achievements in designing and promoting instruction related to the state’s Amistad curriculum in Montclair and across New Jersey. Lindsay-Harewood is known as one of the state’s most influential Amistad educators and will receive the Amistad Implementation Award.
Marion Thompson Wright

Marion Thompson Wright became the first African-American woman in the United States to earn her Ph.D. in 1940. Born in East Orange, Wright earned her Ph.D in History from Columbia University. She earned her bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Howard University where she taught after earning her Ph.D. Her dissertation was on “The Education of Negroes in New Jersey,” which was used during Brown v. Board of Education. Speaking from personal experience, Wright attended Barringer High School in Newark where she was one of two Black students at the school at the time.
Newark Tech Unveils Sweeping $32 Million Makeover

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County’s Newark Tech has officially reopened after a $31.7 million makeover, including a new three-story addition to accommodate its growing enrollment. Gov. Phil Murphy joined county Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., school officials and students for the Wednesday, Feb. 1st ceremonial ribbon cutting. Newark Tech, at 91 West Market St., is the third building in the Essex County Schools of Technology District to undergo major renovations in the past five years. “New Jersey is quickly becoming the center of a technological revolution happening in so many industries. As the jobs of tomorrow are being built all around us, the...
Suspect arrested in Temple Ner Tamid attack

Stitching together video evidence and a photo of a license plate, law enforcement officials have arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him in the attack on Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey on Wednesday night, Feb. 1.
Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers

A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
Union Police Honor Retiring Officer with Walkout Salute

UNION, NJ – Friends, family, peers and township officials honored a Union police officer on Wednesday as he had his final walkout at police headquarters. Gaetano D’Alessandro (Tony) was appointed to the Township of Union Police Department on August 1, 2003.  During his time on the force, he was assigned to the Patrol Division as well as the Traffic Bureau as the community policing officer assigned to Union Center.  He graduated from Hillside High School in 1985.  He went on to graduate from Lincoln Technical Institute with an HVAC technician certification. Police Department Director Christopher Donnelly said D’Alessandro never hesitated to volunteer...
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy

KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include: Antonio Famiglietti  Tom Scanio  Dani Mauro  Mike Turco  Amber Ghigliotty Mauro, Turco, and Ghigliotty are members of the KFD. Scanio is a member of the Cranford Fire Deparment and Famiglietti is a member of the Mountainside Fire Department.  At the ceremony individual merits were also honored. Firefighter Dani Mauro representing Kenilworth was awarded the Chief Schepis Award for Excellence. Congratulations to all!   Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
Nutley Police Department Blotter Jan 28 to Feb 3, 2023

Fraud – The victim reported their new credit card had not arrived as expected and reported such to the financial institution who told the victim to wait a few more days for the new card to arrive. Two days later, the victim received alerts that the card was activated and used at a Costco for a charge of $2,600.00, which was not made by the victim.
