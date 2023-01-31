Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story HourAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Shelter from the cold provided by Montclair Emergency Services for Hope
With real feel temperatures nosediving to below zero, Montclair Emergency Services for Hope has joined up with St. Mark's United Methodist Church to give overnight shelter for anyone needing to escape the cold. The service began Dec. 1 and will be provided through the end of March, from 7 a.m....
Murphy visits Temple Ner Tamid in show of support after Sunday attack
Two days after a man, his face mostly obscured by a ski mask, hurled a Molotov cocktail at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, Gov. Phil Murphy visited the place of worship to stand in solidarity with the Jewish community. Ner Tamid's congregation includes 540 families, with...
Friends of Howe House partner with local art school for fundraiser
The James Howe House crossed artistic mediums on Friday, Jan. 27, at One River School of Art and Design. Friends of the Howe House and the school held a fundraiser in support of the preservation effort. Ticket holders were greeted with soft music and refreshments at the door. In addition...
N.J. public library trustees to hear request to remove LGBTQ+ themed books from shelves
The Glen Ridge Public Library board of trustees is expected to hear an appeal on Feb. 8 from a borough-based group that is seeking to have six LGBTQ+ themed books removed from library shelves. Requests filed by Citizens Defending Education to have the books removed from shelves was turned down...
Howe House fundraiser at One River School draws out artistic talents
The James Howe House became the subject of artwork on Friday, Jan. 27, at One River School of Art and Design, as the organization Friends of the Howe House and the school held a fundraiser in support of preserving the homestead. Ticket holders were greeted with soft music and refreshments...
Pedestrians in Montclair push for traffic safety at busy intersection
Crashes on the road killed 700 people last year, New Jersey’s worst figure in 15 years. Sophia Anastasia is haunted by that image, the second time in three months a pedestrian was hit by a car in this intersection in Montclair. She and her neighbors now hope these bright and colorful signs encourage drivers to go slowly when passing Upper Mountain Avenue and Normal Avenue.
boropark24.com
Community Shaken After Resident Receives Chilling Hate Mail at Home
A former Boro Park resident, who recently moved to Linden, New Jersey, a community that boasts several hundred Chassidic families, received a disturbing piece of antisemitic hate mail in his mailbox today. “We’re not done yet! Hitler was right!” read the alarming missive addressed to “Intruder”.
Lackawanna plan is a good fit for Montclair (Letter to the Editor)
Lackawanna Plaza is finally up for redevelopment (again!). It is critical to advocate for and discuss this opportunity to bring a much-needed supermarket, affordable housing and public green space to our community. At the heart of the current plan is affordable housing and housing for the workforce that is the...
Bolster Montclair’s social services, not police (Letter to the Editor)
While listening to NPR’s “All Things Considered” (npr.org/transcripts/1152140576) show on police reform after the Tyre Nichols case, the interviewee Phillip Atiba Goff, CEO of the Center for Policing Equity and professor of psychology at Yale University, said that the No.1 recommendation for police reform is USE POLICE FOR LESS.
baristanet.com
Montclair High School Teacher To Be Honored at Black Educators Summit at MSU
Montclair, NJ – Congratulations to Davida Lindsay-Harewood, a social studies teacher at Montclair Hight School, who will be honored at the Black Educators Summit at Montclair State University this weekend for her achievements in designing and promoting instruction related to the state’s Amistad curriculum in Montclair and across New Jersey. Lindsay-Harewood is known as one of the state’s most influential Amistad educators and will receive the Amistad Implementation Award.
njurbannews.com
Marion Thompson Wright
Marion Thompson Wright became the first African-American woman in the United States to earn her Ph.D. in 1940. Born in East Orange, Wright earned her Ph.D in History from Columbia University. She earned her bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Howard University where she taught after earning her Ph.D. Her dissertation was on “The Education of Negroes in New Jersey,” which was used during Brown v. Board of Education. Speaking from personal experience, Wright attended Barringer High School in Newark where she was one of two Black students at the school at the time.
Newark Tech Unveils Sweeping $32 Million Makeover
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County’s Newark Tech has officially reopened after a $31.7 million makeover, including a new three-story addition to accommodate its growing enrollment. Gov. Phil Murphy joined county Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr., school officials and students for the Wednesday, Feb. 1st ceremonial ribbon cutting. Newark Tech, at 91 West Market St., is the third building in the Essex County Schools of Technology District to undergo major renovations in the past five years. “New Jersey is quickly becoming the center of a technological revolution happening in so many industries. As the jobs of tomorrow are being built all around us, the...
Suspect arrested in Temple Ner Tamid attack
Stitching together video evidence and a photo of a license plate, law enforcement officials have arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him in the attack on Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey on Wednesday night, Feb. 1.
Police: Teen accused of stealing cars from Montclair home linked to 21 other thefts
The 15-year-old and another juvenile are accused of breaking into a Montclair home on Dec. 5.
Jersey City school district struggling to retain teachers
A statewide teacher shortage has forced school districts to get creative in attracting suitable candidates — and it appears Jersey City educators are being poached by other districts across the state. With 44 vacancies — and seemingly one teacher leaving for every spot that gets filled — Superintendent Norma...
Union Police Honor Retiring Officer with Walkout Salute
UNION, NJ – Friends, family, peers and township officials honored a Union police officer on Wednesday as he had his final walkout at police headquarters. Gaetano D’Alessandro (Tony) was appointed to the Township of Union Police Department on August 1, 2003. During his time on the force, he was assigned to the Patrol Division as well as the Traffic Bureau as the community policing officer assigned to Union Center. He graduated from Hillside High School in 1985. He went on to graduate from Lincoln Technical Institute with an HVAC technician certification. Police Department Director Christopher Donnelly said D’Alessandro never hesitated to volunteer...
Five Kenilworth Residents Graduate Union County Fire Academy
KENILWORTH, NJ – On Tuesday evening, Jan 31, a graduation ceremony was held for the Fall Class of 2022 Union County Fire Academy at Union County College in Cranford. Five Kenilworth residents were among the graduating class who include: Antonio Famiglietti Tom Scanio Dani Mauro Mike Turco Amber Ghigliotty Mauro, Turco, and Ghigliotty are members of the KFD. Scanio is a member of the Cranford Fire Deparment and Famiglietti is a member of the Mountainside Fire Department. At the ceremony individual merits were also honored. Firefighter Dani Mauro representing Kenilworth was awarded the Chief Schepis Award for Excellence. Congratulations to all! Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net. Don’t miss any TAPinto Kenilworth news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox. Interested in marketing your business on TAPinto Kenilworth? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net.
Jersey City mayor, gov remain mum on hit-and-run councilwoman, even after guilty plea
If Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop has any thoughts on whether Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise should resign in the wake of her guilty plea in a hit-and-run crash, he isn’t saying. For months he used the ongoing criminal case as a reason to withhold judgment or support for...
tapinto.net
Nutley Police Department Blotter Jan 28 to Feb 3, 2023
Fraud – The victim reported their new credit card had not arrived as expected and reported such to the financial institution who told the victim to wait a few more days for the new card to arrive. Two days later, the victim received alerts that the card was activated and used at a Costco for a charge of $2,600.00, which was not made by the victim.
Police: Intruder at Montville High School is a 19-year-old from Bloomfield, NJ
MONTVILLE — An alleged intruder who caused a shelter-in-place order at Montville Township High School has been arrested and charged. Local and county officials on Friday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Charles Banaciski, of Bloomfield. According to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, Banaciski has been identified as the "unknown...
