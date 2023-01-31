Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan man charged for illegal deer hunting said he's 'not the most ethical hunter'
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a Kalamazoo man is facing several charges related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned in January on charges and the DNR said he admitted he's "not the most ethical hunter," in court. Meisterheim is charged with. Taking white-tailed deer outside...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways
(WYXZ) — State Police have begun installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways. It is part of a pilot program that's set to expand across the state. State police say the technology would only be used for serious and violent crimes and could quadruple the chances of making an arrest.
Tv20detroit.com
Things you should know before flying a drone in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Flying a drone either as a recreational pilot or as an FAA-licensed flyer is a privilege and comes with a lot of responsibilities. Drones have become a vital tool for law enforcement to track suspects and for news stations and for film crews to get arial shots.
Tv20detroit.com
Tips to keep your vehicle functioning as arctic air moves into Michigan
(WXYZ) — As Arctic air moves into Michigan, AAA is reminding drivers of tips to keep their cars safe during the winter. Extremely cold temperatures can hurt a car's functionality, so AAA has seven tips for drivers to ensure their cars' well-being in order. Those tips include:. Battery –...
Tv20detroit.com
3 metro Detroit restaurants make Yelp's list of Top 100 Places to Eat in America
Three metro Detroit restaurants were recently featured on Yelp's list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in America for 2023. To create the list, Yelp reached out to people for their favorite dining spots, and then ranked each by a total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, geographic representation and more.
Tv20detroit.com
License plate readers are coming soon to all metro Detroit freeways
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This week, Michigan State Police began installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways, which is part of a pilot program before expanding the cameras across the state. MSP hopes the cameras will deter criminals and bring down the number of shootings on Michigan freeways. “It's...
Tv20detroit.com
Community surprises woman who found and turned in bag filled with almost $15,000
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you shop at the VC Fresh Marketplace on M-59 in Waterford, Dianne Gordon may have helped you at the deli counter. She is a dedicated worker, who has walked the more than 5-mile round trip down M-59 from work to her home in White Lake since her car broke down about a year ago.
Tv20detroit.com
Bodycam video captures ice rescue of 75-year-old man in Bath Township
(WXYZ) — The quick-thinking action of Bath Township police helped save a 75-year-old man who fell through the ice on February 2. Police said in a Facebook post said the man’s daughter called 911 to report that her father had fallen through the ice on their pond. He was reportedly driving a utility vehicle across the ice when it broke.
Tv20detroit.com
Businesses compete with punny, vulgar marquee signs ahead of Valentine's Day
WATERFORD — Ahead of Valentine's Day, Waterford businesses are competing with punny, and some may say vulgar, marquee signs. It all started with the Mexican restaurant, Mexico Lindo, and their "pink tacos." Note: Photos of the marquee signs are below. Some contain adult sexual innuendos. Owner Elizabeth Quintana told...
Comments / 0