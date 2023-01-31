ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Things you should know before flying a drone in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Flying a drone either as a recreational pilot or as an FAA-licensed flyer is a privilege and comes with a lot of responsibilities. Drones have become a vital tool for law enforcement to track suspects and for news stations and for film crews to get arial shots.
MICHIGAN STATE
License plate readers are coming soon to all metro Detroit freeways

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This week, Michigan State Police began installing license plate readers along metro Detroit freeways, which is part of a pilot program before expanding the cameras across the state. MSP hopes the cameras will deter criminals and bring down the number of shootings on Michigan freeways. “It's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Bodycam video captures ice rescue of 75-year-old man in Bath Township

(WXYZ) — The quick-thinking action of Bath Township police helped save a 75-year-old man who fell through the ice on February 2. Police said in a Facebook post said the man’s daughter called 911 to report that her father had fallen through the ice on their pond. He was reportedly driving a utility vehicle across the ice when it broke.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI

