Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
More Protests Are Happening Against NYC Council Members Who Support Drag Story HourAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Renna Media
February Speaker to Address Marshland Protection
The Rotary Club of Madison is an enthusiastic and engaged network of ordinary people doing extraordinary things to serve people in our local and global communities. In 2023 the Rotary is celebrating its 100th year of service to the Madison community. At the Rotary’s weekly meetings, the Club plans and reports on its service projects, and guest speakers present on a broad range of topics that are of interest to the community. Rotary meetings are held each Thursday in person at the Madison YMCA on Kings Road. The Club meetings start at 7:45 and conclude at 8:30. For February, its featured speaker, on February 9, will be Elizabeth Semple.
Studio Montclair to Host 'Rhythm & Blues' Black History Month Exhibition, Feb. 2
MONTCLAIR, NJ - In recognition of Black History Month, Studio Montclair, Inc. will host an exhibition that explores the visual artist's impressions of the rhythm and blues musical traditions while celebrating the confluence between music and art in all of its varied manifestations. Paintings, drawings, mixed media, electronic, and digital works of art are all included. Entitled, "Rhythm & Blues," the first show of the new year, will open on Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 7:00pm to 8:30pm. Studio Montclair (SMI) is located at 127 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair, NJ. The artist member organization provides exhibiting opportunities to our emerging, established, and underrepresented artists. According to...
Renna Media
February Programs at Warrenbrook Senior Center
Warrenbrook Senior Center is one of the six county-operated centers located at 500 Warrenville Road, Warren where seniors aged 60 and older are welcome to join. We are open from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. during the weekdays and provide mind-stimulating programs and four choices of nutritious lunch every day. Please call 908-753-9440 for more information on the programs and lunch choices.
Renna Media
Congratulations Poetry Contest Winners
15 Washington students have had their poetry accepted for publication in the Creative Communications national anthology. 4 students are from Mrs. Sharon Jones’s after school Poetry Workshop activity and the rest were submitted from her class. According to the Creative Communications notification, “The teachers and students of your school...
trentondaily.com
City of Trenton Announces Black History Month Celebrations
With February now upon us, Black History Month celebrations are officially underway! The City of Trenton is no exception and has a calendar full of exciting activities for the community. Throughout February, the City of Trenton will offer residents two beautiful ways to celebrate Black History Month. First, through February,...
Renna Media
Holocaust studies includes a special visitor
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Kawameeh Middle School in Union, NJ welcomed Dr. Victor Borden to speak to 8th grade English Language Arts classes. Dr. Borden shared the story of his parents’ escape during the Holocaust from Poland to the Soviet Union and later their immigration to the United States. The visit was organized by the 8th grade ELA teachers as part of their Unit 2 study of the Holocaust, which centers around the essential question: How do we remember the past? The event was held in collaboration with the Kean University Holocaust Resource Center.
Renna Media
Union Municipal Band Looking for New Members
In honor of the 2023 season, the Union Municipal Band is holding an open call for new musicians who play any instrument. The Township of Union Municipal Band rehearses on Monday evenings at Hannah Caldwell School. The band performs 10 concerts throughout the year, including special concerts at Ehrhart Gardens and Putnam Manor.
Renna Media
Knights of Columbus Charity Raffle & Check Presentations
Last year, the Garwood and Cranford Knights of Columbus Councils held a joint Final Four fundraiser to help and assist Cranford Firefighter Rob Hurewitz and his family after hearing about the end of his career as a Cranford Firefighter due to medical issues. When Ellen Ramer of Martin’s Jewelers saw...
Renna Media
Tiny Tim Fund Extends Thanks for Fundraising Support
Once again, the participation and generous donations from citizens of the Fanwood and Scotch Plains communities have helped the Tiny Tim Fund to have a successful fundraiser. The trustees look forward to being able to continue the organization’s mission of providing financial assistance to local families to pay for the medical needs of their children during the coming year.
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary Family Paint & Slime Night
The Parent-Teacher Association at Franklin Elementary School in Rahway recently hosted a “Family Paint and Slime Night” fundraiser. The event was a huge success with an amazing turnout. About 120 families came out to support this fundraiser. Families gathered in the school’s cafeteria and participants had a choice to paint or create slime. Everyone really enjoyed themselves and had a great time. The special memories that were made are priceless! The proceeds from this event will go directly back to the students for their Fun Day, which takes place at the end of the year.
baristanet.com
Montclair High School Teacher To Be Honored at Black Educators Summit at MSU
Montclair, NJ – Congratulations to Davida Lindsay-Harewood, a social studies teacher at Montclair Hight School, who will be honored at the Black Educators Summit at Montclair State University this weekend for her achievements in designing and promoting instruction related to the state’s Amistad curriculum in Montclair and across New Jersey. Lindsay-Harewood is known as one of the state’s most influential Amistad educators and will receive the Amistad Implementation Award.
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary School celebrates Chinese New Year
Franklin Elementary School in Rahway recently celebrated Chinese New Year. The school’s Vice Principal, Dr. Juan Miao went around to some classrooms and taught students about her heritage and the holiday. Students enjoyed learning about the customs, dressing in authentic attire and playing with special musical instruments. To end the discussion, the students were able to dance around to music to ring in the new Year! Gung Hay Fat Choy!
Renna Media
Imagine Welcomes New Team of Facilitators
Recently, Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss staff members Sonia Nunez, Newark Program Manager and Ashley S. Allen, Newark Training and Education Manager trained a wonderful new team of facilitators who will join our rapidly growing Newark Night of Support. Many of the new facilitators will be facilitating Imagine’s groups that meet at the Boys and Girls Club in Newark. Our new volunteers spent three full days training in the Teach for America (TFA) headquarters in Newark and we’re so grateful to TFA for sharing their beautiful space with us! During the training, our new volunteers had an opportunity to share their grief experiences and receive support from one another while learning facilitation and companioning skills. We’re so happy to welcome this amazing group to our team of volunteer facilitators!
Renna Media
Westfield Rotary Inducts Two New Members
The Rotary Club of Westfield recently inducted two new members. Walter Korfmacher holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry and worked for various pharmaceutical companies for 40 years before his retirement. He has been a resident of Westfield for 30 years and was impressed at the level of activity the Rotary Club. He looks forward to be able to help the community.
Renna Media
Free Eye Screening Clinic at the Library
The Linden Public Library is proud to partner with the New Jersey state Commission on the Blind and Visually Impaired (CBVI) to offer free vision screenings at the library to local residents. Advance registration is required. The next clinic will be held on Thursday, February 23rd at 9:30 a.m. The library is located at 31 East Henry Street in Linden.
Paterson expanding Full Service Community Schools program
PATERSON, N.J. -- Soon, more New Jersey families will have a chance to access services from health care to academic support for free. It's thanks to a partnership between Paterson Public Schools and Montclair State University.Ilonka Pimentel, a mother of three, explained how Paterson Public School No. 16, her 6-year-old's school, connected her to doctors to help with her hearing. "She's very grateful for the service we provide to her," Pimentel said through a translator. "In one day we were able to get a pediatrician to see the child and then schedule an audiologist," said Principal Nancy Tavarez. Public School No. 16 is a...
Renna Media
Beth Lambe Named Governor’s Teacher of the Year for Brookside Place School
Beth Lambe has been named the Governor’s Teacher of the Year for Brookside Place School (BPS) as part of the 2022-2023 Governor’s Teacher/Educational Services Professional Recognition Program. “When I think of the teaching profession, the old adage ‘choose a job that you love and you will never have...
Renna Media
Franklin Elementary supports Make A Wish Foundation
Franklin Elementary School in Rahway participated in the Macy’s BELIEVE campaign to support the Make A Wish Foundation. Since 2008, Macy’s and Make-A-Wish have teamed up to bring hope and joy with this letter-writing campaign. Now more than ever, as COVID-19 impacts our communities, hope is essential for waiting wish kids who are isolated and vulnerable. For every letter Macy’s receives, they will donate $1 to the Make-A-Wish®, up to $1 million! Students in the Blue and Gold Club wrote over 60 cards and dropped them off at Macy’s. The students were thrilled to be able to help make some kids’ wishes come true.
Advocates: Black cops not exempt from anti-Black policing
NEW YORK — That the death of Tyre Nichols — young, Black, just trying to get home — came at the hands of Memphis police officers was a familiar refrain in the nation's seemingly endless lamentation of racism and police brutality aimed at Black people. This time...
Montclair’s Aminah Toler has an irresistible urge to help her neighbors
Aminah Toler wears many hats. She’s a founding member of Montclair Mutual Aid and a member of Friends of the Howe House, and she partners with PTAs in town to support students. Some call her “Ms. Montclair” because she is so involved. Though Toler rejects the title,...
Comments / 0