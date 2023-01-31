Recently, Imagine, A Center for Coping with Loss staff members Sonia Nunez, Newark Program Manager and Ashley S. Allen, Newark Training and Education Manager trained a wonderful new team of facilitators who will join our rapidly growing Newark Night of Support. Many of the new facilitators will be facilitating Imagine’s groups that meet at the Boys and Girls Club in Newark. Our new volunteers spent three full days training in the Teach for America (TFA) headquarters in Newark and we’re so grateful to TFA for sharing their beautiful space with us! During the training, our new volunteers had an opportunity to share their grief experiences and receive support from one another while learning facilitation and companioning skills. We’re so happy to welcome this amazing group to our team of volunteer facilitators!

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO