Local Realtor tapped to host national TV program

A Liberty Hill Realtor has been chosen to host an Emmy-nominated television program that highlights lifestyle and real estate in the Austin region, and more specifically, Liberty Hill and what it has to offer.

Dax Oglesby, of Realty Austin, was selected from a pool of 19,000 real estate agents in the Austin area to be a host for the show, called “The American Dream,” which airs on The American Dream Network via AppleTV, FireTV and Roku, as well as on local network channels CBS, ABC, Fox and the CW on Saturday mornings.