ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso Media Fest to bring 'The Room' actor Greg Sestero

By Maria Cortes Gonzalez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YCXnl_0kXl16W400

Media Fest, a three-day event that focuses on promoting local films and educating filmmakers, will be Friday through Sunday at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso, 12351 Pellicano Drive.

Chris Hanna, owner of El Paso film company ZGN Productions, said the festival will feature about 16 filmmakers selected from all over the world. The festival has gotten more interest as a result of positive reviews within the film festival industry. The festival has been among the 100 top film festivals for the past two years, he said.

"For the community and the arts and film community, it means not only being able to watch films that are made locally and regionally but from all over the world and they can also discover what's trending and apply that to local filmmaking," Hanna said.

Aside from the festival, Hanna is working on a distribution deal for his documentary "Now or Never: A Tony RomoStory," featuring Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Daniel Valdez, who also is involved in the festival, is the co-founder of Undergrads College Mindset Academy and a teacher at Parkland High School.

The festival features several educational panels relating to cinematography, editing and sound design, among other topics. Sessions will include Business of Film, Cinematography: Inside the Shot, The Magic of Editing, It's an Actor's Life for Me, and Don't Forget About the Sound.

The festival also will include an appearance and session led by Greg Sestero, the actor and writer who starred in the notorious film "The Room" in 2003. He also wrote a book titled "The Disaster Artist," chronicling his experience making the film and working with its enigmatic director Tommy Wiseau. In February 2014, the book was optioned to be made into a feature film.

Sestero's talk will be from 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday, along with a showing of "The Christmas Tapes."

Another guest will be Kent Kirkpatrick, an actor, writer and producer who acted in "Better Call Saul," "Midnight Texas" and "The Last Stand."

The El Paso Media Fest Awards and Closing Night Party will be from 10:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse East.

Tickets, ranging from $20 to $70, are available online through EventBrite.

The 2023 Festival Program can be found at https://elpasomediafest.com/2023-program.html

María Cortés González may be reached at 915-546-6150, mcortes@elpasotimes.com and @EPTMaria on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

From Country, To Rock, to Mexican Music Here’s A Look At Concerts Coming To El Paso

The year has just started but El Paso is already getting jam-packed with some pretty awesome concert announcements!. From A beloved Mexican artist to a 70s rock band, and even a country superstar who will be gracing us with the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl, Here’s a look at a few concerts many locals will be looking forward to these next few months:
EL PASO, TX
elpasonews.org

KISS LIVE! At the El Paso County Coliseum – August 15, 1976

The El Paso County Coliseum held “8 Decades of the Coliseum, a Musical Tour” yesterday. Here’s an article of one of the bands that was featured in the 8 decades of El Paso County Coliseum. In 1976, the rock group KISS came to town for their first...
EL PASO, TX
tourcounsel.com

Bassett Place | Shopping mall in El Paso, Texas

Bassett Place is a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, owned and operated by Cypress Equities. It is located on El Paso's east side, at Interstate 10 and Geronimo Drive. Its anchors are Costco Wholesale, Conn’s, Kohl’s, Premiere Cinema IMAX and Target.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso names 3-decade police veteran to serve as interim police chief

EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso has named a three-decade police veteran to serve as the city’s interim police chief. Peter Pacillas was named interim chief on Friday afternoon. Pacillas takes the reins of the department after longtime Police Chief Greg Allen died on Jan. 17 at age 71. The search […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- People across El Paso were able to see the Starlink satellites orbiting earth Friday night. ABC-7 viewer shared photos of the satellites seen from Downtown El Paso. The sight comes one day after SpaceX launched 53 satellites from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Starlink is owned by Elon Musk The post Starlink satellites visible in El Paso’s night sky appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter

EL PASO, Texas -- Bailey the rescue pup is safe and back home with her new adoptive father, after being on the run for three days. Her more than ten-mile journey began when she escaped, while new owner was trying a collar on her. Once free, she took off running. "She was fast. She cleared The post Lost dog makes 10-mile trek back to shelter appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

EPPD: Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Thursday night, police confirmed. Police responded to an apartment complex at the 3600 block of Hueco Avenue near Copia and Pershing. The police did not provide any more information. This is a developing story, check back...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigate discovery of body in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Police have responded to the discovery of a body in central El Paso. The body was found at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Hueco Ave. According to the police, they do not yet know the circumstances surrounding the discovery. This is a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City council members respond to dog attack in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso police respond to fatal stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is responding to Las Palmas Medical Center in reference to a fatal stabbing Thursday night. The location of where the stabbing occurred is unknown. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy