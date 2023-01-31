ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Former Broome County DA employee pleads guilty in corruption case tied to Steve Cornwell

By Sarah Eames, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bPqGo_0kXl0qd600

A former employee of the Broome County District Attorney’s Office pleaded guilty to charges of grand larceny Monday, wrapping up a case that resulted in the former District Attorney losing his license to practice law in New York.

James M. Worhach, 37, formerly worked as the executive assistant and media relations representative under Stephen K. Cornwell Jr., who served as Broome County District Attorney from 2016 to 2019.

In pleading guilty to the felony charge of fourth-degree grand larceny, Worhach admitted to stealing more than $1,000 from the Broome County government to pay for unauthorized long-term parking for himself and Cornwell in a downtown Binghamton commercial lot throughout Cornwell’s time in office.

Pro sports:Professional lacrosse league with teams in Binghamton, Elmira cancels rest of season

New business:Ice cream and hot dog shop to open next to 'castle house' on Route 26: What to know

Local schools:High schools 'lightyears behind' in Title IX proficiency: What Chenango Valley case shows

Worhach’s guilty plea, which was entered one day before jury selection was scheduled to begin in his trial, was part of a plea agreement, according to Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph G. Fazzary, who served as special prosecutor on the case.

Fazzary declined to share the terms of the plea agreement prior to Worhach’s sentencing, scheduled for March 7 in Broome County Court.

Worhach, Cornwell previously pleaded guilty in stolen records cases

The larceny charge was the second in a two-count indictment against both Cornwell and Worhach in 2021, though that case against Cornwell was later dropped.

In December, both Cornwell and Worhach pleaded guilty to their respective charges outlined in the first indictment, which accused them of stealing files related to their previous arrests on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Cornwell pleaded guilty to a felony count of fourth-degree grand larceny, admitting he stole hard copies of police reports and witness statements pertaining to his 1995 arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, assault of a police officer and obstruction of governmental administration.

Cornwell then altered his name and deleted his date of birth from corresponding digital files in an apparent attempt to prevent them from turning up in a search of an online case management database.

Worhach pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge in exchange for admitting he stole and falsified county records relating to his own 2013 felony DWI conviction.

Cornwell was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and sentenced by Madison County Judge Donald Cerio to three years’ conditional discharge. Under the terms of the felony charge, Cornwell also forfeited his license to practice law in the state.

Building the case

The crimes were discovered in 2021 by investigators and other staff members at the District Attorney’s office, working with Broome County internal auditors, according to Fazzary.

Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak brought the case before a grand jury and secured indictments before the case was transferred by court order to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, due to the likelihood that Broome County employees would be called as witnesses in a potential trial.

“Since becoming DA I’ve made a commitment to the people of Broome County to investigate and prosecute corruption in our local government,” Korchak said in a statement after Worhach's plea.

Korchak previously served as chief assistant prosecutor under Cornwell.

Fazzary’s office is seeking $5,455 in restitution for Broome County. Worhach faces up to four years in prison.

Comments / 2

Related
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Massive Drug Arrests Made in Endicott and Chenango

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force announced two major drug and firearm cases this week in the Village of Endicott and Town of Chenango. According to a press release on Thursday, multiple firearms and a variety of drug-related items were seized by the Broome County Special Investigation Unit Task Force.
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton City Court Judge Announces Campaign for Full Term

A Binghamton City Court judge has announced her campaign for a complete term. Sophie Bergman announced she will be running for a full 10-year term of City Court Judge. Bergman was appointed by Mayor Jared Kraham after former judge Carol Cocciola became a County Court Judge on New Year's Day.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Roaring Branch man sentenced for corruption of minors

ROARING BRANCH, Pa. (WETM) – A Bradford County man will be going to jail in connection to a child sexual assault investigation from early last summer. The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office announced that Parker Petrowski, 22, was sentenced to 4-23 months in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on a felony Corruption of Minors charge. […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Police Charge Two Following Robbery in January

The Endicott Police Department has charged two individuals with Robbery in the first degree following an incident in January. Police say 42 year-old Angel Pomales of Endicott, and 18 year-old David Pomales of Binghamton are accused of robbing a convenience store at 147 Washington Avenue on January 18, 2023, where a handgun was displayed.
ENDICOTT, NY
News Channel 34

Man blamed for multiple lockdowns faces weapons charges

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 13th, a threatening Facebook live stream triggered lockouts at numerous Broome County Schools. The video allegedly showed 42-year-old Nicholas Skiba driving around wearing what appeared to be ballistic armor while possessing a handgun. Investigators tracked Skiba to a home in Chenango Forks where they arrested him and 28-year-old Keith […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
i100rocks.com

Second arrest in Cortland stolen trailer investigation

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A second Cortland man has been charged in a theft investigation. City of Cortland Police arrested 32-year-old Christopher Bush Thursday for his alleged involvement in stealing a utility trailer from a Clinton Avenue job site in January. A hiker found the trailer on a snowmobile trail in Cortland County with more than $50,000 worth of stolen property inside.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Felon Found Guilty of Weapons Charge

The Broome County District Attorney says a Binghamton man was found guilty of a felony weapons charge. Terell R. Wilson was found guilty of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree. On Halloween 2020, Wilson was stopped at a DWI checkpoint by state police in the Town of...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Ithaca Man Indicted Following January Accident Involving High Speed Chase

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - A grand jury indicted an Ithaca man, following an accident involving a high speed chase and car crash earlier this month. On January 2nd, three people including Sky Volckhausen were arrested after the car he was driving crashed into a telephone poll after attempting to escape from police.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City man accused of attempted murder pleads not guilty

A City of Cortland man accused of second-degree attempted murder (a Class-B Felony) pleaded not guilty to all of his charges in Cortland County Court on Tuesday. On Dec. 17 of last year, Tyshawn Pittman, 37, shot a woman in the face and neck on Main Street in Cortland. Pittman, who was originally charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a Class-C Felony), is also facing first-degree assault and first-degree burglary charges (both Class-B Felonies).
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested in Corning in connection to meth sales investigation

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police. Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St. According to […]
CORNING, NY
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

1K+
Followers
821
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

Binghamton New York News - pressconnects.com is the home page of Binghamton New York with in depth and updated Binghamton local news.

 http://pressconnects.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy