Lufkin, TX

K-Fox 95.5

The Best Places To Get Bubble Tea In East Texas

Bubble Tea is enjoying a boom right now thanks to a recent resurgence in the marketplace according to the Tea & Coffee trade journal. The treat goes by many other names, so you might know it as Boba Tea. Boba is actually a Taiwanese slang word for breasts. These round...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Up Your Social Game With This Selfie Studio In Nacogdoches, Texas

Selfie studios started popping up all over Texas during the pandemic. People are now regularly paying for time with lights, props, and backgrounds to make their Instagrams pop. Some of the patrons are professional photographers looking for something interesting for their clients’ shoots. Mostly it's just regular people looking for...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Winter 2023: Will Lufkin, Texas Get Snow This Year?

Our friends in Dallas and Austin are dealing with a ton of ice resulting in useless overpasses, power outages, and downed trees. We have remained relatively unscathed here in Deep East Texas. Yes, it's cold but it's not quite freezing. There has been a ton of rain and localized flooding...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4-DAY SCHOOL WEEK: Is it working for East Texas?

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Across Texas, four-day school weeks have become popular, especially for schools serving rural areas. In fact, more than 40 districts currently go by this new schedule, and 12 of them are right here in East Texas. “Teachers, you know they work from 7:40 to 4:30 on Monday through Thursday, our students are scheduled […]
ATHENS, TX
KICKS 105

BREAKING: Pedestrian Hit By Train in Lufkin, Texas

UPDATE (11 AM):. The pedestrian who was struck appears to have suffered a broken arm but is not believed to be critically injured. He told officers at the hospital that he was walking home from a nearby convenience store and attempted to beat the train to prevent standing in the rain for an unknown amount of time while the train passed.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Flooding closes several roads in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Many Nacogdoches County roads are closed today due to high rain levels. Nacogdoches and surrounding counties have experienced significant rainfall over the last few days. Abby Scorsonelli, with Nacogdoches County Emergency Management says the county has closed 13 roads so far. “Road and bridge has been...
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Make Happy Kids With Touch A Truck In Lufkin, Texas

Kids are getting a unique opportunity to explore the vehicles they see when driving around Lufkin. The Junior League of Lufkin's Touch-A-Truck is coming up on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10 AM to 2 PM. This is a free event and the kids will get hands-on with all kinds...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin High School Students Shine at Regional BPA Conference

Congratulations are in order for a number of Lufkin High School students who recently competed at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) conference. The Area 5, Region 1 competition was held Saturday, January 28 at Dayton High School. Quite a few Panthers advanced to the BPA State Leadership Conference and...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023

We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
LUFKIN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Georgia-Pacific Helps Equip Corrigan PD With Life-Saving Devices

💖Many Corrigan Police vehicles are now equipped with defibrillators. 💖Defibrillators can be a life-saving device for someone having a cardiac arrest. 💖A generous donation by Georgia-Pacific made this purchase possible. Over the past several years, defibrillators are becoming a common site at schools, businesses, and other public...
CORRIGAN, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

