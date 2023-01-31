Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Bristol-Myers (BMY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?
BMY - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before market open. The company’s shares have gained 14.3% in the past year against the industry's decline of 3.6%. Bristol-Myers beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4.66%....
Zacks.com
What Awaits Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Q4 Earnings?
AMD - Free Report) is set to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31. The company expects fourth-quarter revenues to be $5.5 billion (+/-$300 million), which indicates year-over-year growth of 14%, flat sequentially. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.51 billion, suggesting growth of 14.22% from...
Zacks.com
Landstar System (LSTR) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Lag, Down Y/Y
LSTR - Free Report) reported disappointing fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly earnings of $2.60 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 and fell 13% year over year. The reported figure met the lower end of the guided range of $2.60-$2.70.
Zacks.com
Western Digital (WDC) & Kioxia Reportedly Pursue Merger Talks
WDC - Free Report) and Japan-based Kioxia are holding advanced talks for a probable merger, reported Bloomberg. However, there was no official comment on the matter from either of the parties. Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg added that the companies are mulling a possible dual-listing. As part of...
Zacks.com
PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
PENN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -60.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.
Zacks.com
Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends over 5%
(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income. Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks. This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are...
Zacks.com
Will CME Group (CME) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
CME Group (. CME - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 8, before market open. CME delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.98%. Factors to Consider. An increase in clearing, transaction fees and other revenues, and market...
Zacks.com
Boyd Gaming (BYD) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Stock Up
BYD - Free Report) reported decent third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics surpassed their respective consensus mark for the 11th straight quarter. Also, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. Following the announcement, shares of the company moved up 5.4% during the after-hours trading session on Feb 2.
Zacks.com
Skechers' (SKX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
SKX - Free Report) reported sturdy fourth-quarter 2022 results, with the top and the bottom lines outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improving year over year. Results gained from strength in SKX’s comfort technology products and sturdy demand for the innovative product portfolio coupled with higher wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales.
Zacks.com
How to Find Strong Retail and Wholesale Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
Lazard (LAZ) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
LAZ - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted net income of 69 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. The reported figure reflects a decline of 64% on a year-over-year basis. Results were hurt by a decline in revenues. A decrease in assets under management (AUM) balance...
Zacks.com
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
PR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.19, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com
Procore Technologies (PCOR) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
PCOR - Free Report) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $61.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
SkyWest (SKYW) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
SKYW - Free Report) reported bleak fourth-quarter 2022 results wherein both earnings and revenues fell short of the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported break-even earnings (excluding 93 cents from non-recurring items) missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The bottom line also decreased 100% year over year due to lower revenues.
Zacks.com
General Mills (GIS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $77.99, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.7%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of Cheerios...
Zacks.com
Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
PIPR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.33 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $7.84 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50.68%. A...
Zacks.com
Microchip (MCHP) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
MCHP - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.56 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.65% and rose 30% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $2.17 billion increased 31.5% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.89%. Although strong microcontroller...
Zacks.com
FirstCash Holdings (FCFS) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
FCFS - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.52 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.77%. A...
Zacks.com
Meritage Homes (MTH) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MTH - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $7.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.03 per share. This compares to earnings of $6.25 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.85%. A...
Zacks.com
Altair Engineering (ALTR) Stock Jumps 7.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ALTR - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 7.5% higher at $59.11. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.6% gain over the past four weeks. ALTR has been registering solid growth...
Comments / 0