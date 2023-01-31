West Tisbury: Community seed swap, Neighborhood Convention, town positions, and ‘Woven’ exhibit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aquinnah and West Tisbury announce open seats
Two up-Island towns announced open seats and positions up for re-election, for those interested in participating in town government. Nomination papers are due March 13 for Aquinnah, and Feb. 23 for West Tisbury. Nomination papers are available at each town hall, and should be submitted to the respective town clerk.
MVC greenlights Southern Tier
The proposed affordable housing development Southern Tier cleared a significant hurdle Thursday evening after being granted unanimous approval by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Slated for 85 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs, the first phase of the Southern Tier project will consist of 45 to 48 affordable housing units...
Concerns grow over Howes House project
The most recent iteration of the preliminary design for a comprehensive renovation and rebuild of the Howes House in West Tisbury has caused concern surrounding the size and character of the planned construction. At Wednesday’s joint meeting of the Howes House building committee and the West Tisbury Historic District Commission,...
SSA cancels trips Friday
The Steamship Authority has announced cancellations of all scheduled ferries traveling the Vineyard and Nantucket routes after 5 pm on Friday. Per a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority Friday evening, cancellations may also continue through Saturday, due to “high winds and dangerously cold temperatures.” Currently there are no cancellations for Saturday.
