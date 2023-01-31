Expert shares cybersecurity tips for businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – According to Press Reset State of Security Preparedness 2023 study by Ivanti, 97% of leaders and security professionals report that their organization is as prepared or more prepared to defend against a cybersecurity attack than they were one year ago.

Ivanti CEO Jeff Abbott explains that despite the reported preparedness, 20% of experts said they would not bet a candy bar that they could prevent a damaging breach, according to the study.

Abbott added that business leaders are more vulnerable to cyberattacks and reported engaging in risky behaviors such as clicking on phishing links, having easy-to-guess passwords and were five times more likely to share their passwords with others.

