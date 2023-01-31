ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

Comments / 2

Related
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley to Conduct Manhole Work

The Town of Prescott Valley will be working on two separate manhole projects starting next week. The Town of Prescott Valley will conduct manhole construction work from Sunday, Feb 5 through Thursday, Feb 9 just south of the intersection at Highway 89A and Viewpoint Drive. The traffic in this area (shaded in green) may be affected during this project.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Assistant Town Manager Earns Top Award

Cutter Chamberlain, Prescott Valley Assistant to the Town Manager, was awarded the Rachel Hut Bremen Associate’s Award for Excellence in Leadership during the Arizona City/County Management Association Awards Banquet on January 26th in Sedona. The award is in memory of Rachel Hut Bremen who was an active ACMA member,...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Planting Wildflowers: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell us what to get to plant wildflowers. Learn which wildflower mixes would be good to use, what mulch is best, plants with unique colors for this time of year. Check out the Watters Garden Center Planting Wilflowers...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Single Leaf Pinyon Pine: Watters Plant of the Week

Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Single Leaf Pinyon Pine! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant. Thick, evergreen needles provide year-round beauty with summer shade to...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

YRMC, YRMG Agreement Negotiation with BCBSAZ Again Extended to Feb 6

On February 3, 2023, the day after the initial negotiation extension expired, Diginity Health annouced that there has been another extention on coverage while negotiations continue between Dignity YRMC, Dignity YRMG, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. In an effort to ensure a fair and responsible contract agreement that...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Seeks Volunteers

The Prescott Valley Police Department continually seeks enthusiastic volunteers to join our department as they strive to serve the community. As a volunteer, you will receive valuable training and insight concerning the functions of our police department and the criminal justice system. They are also always looking for assistance in...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona's gas prices rising again

Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. Dozens of former students, parents, and community members showed up in support of...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Couple, dog rescued after surviving two nights trapped in the snow in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a happy ending for a couple and their dog who were missing in Yavapai County. Deputies said Mike and Catherine Pena and their dog Daphnee were found safely in their truck on Thursday. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said the pair took their truck out for a drive on Tuesday to Palace Station, which is about 17 miles south of Prescott. Because of the rough road conditions, they got stuck on their way there on Senator Highway. The Penas stayed in their truck, conserved their fuel and had food and water.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding

PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

How Much Snow Has Prescott Received this Winter?

The latest storm through the Prescott area was a bit of a bust but we have seen a pretty wet winter and, despite the lack of snow for the Quad Cities, a good snowfall was reported elsewhere in Northern Arizona. The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona shared the 24-Hour...
PRESCOTT, AZ
kawc.org

Southwest Gas Customers Get 7.6% Rate Hike

Southwest Gas customers in Arizona will have to shell out more cash to pay for their monthly natural gas bills. Southwest Gas raised prices by 7.6% at the end of January. This is on top of a larger increase e in 2021. And, the rate is higher for small businesses, who see an increase of 13.7 percent.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy