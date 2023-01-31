Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Conduct Manhole Work
The Town of Prescott Valley will be working on two separate manhole projects starting next week. The Town of Prescott Valley will conduct manhole construction work from Sunday, Feb 5 through Thursday, Feb 9 just south of the intersection at Highway 89A and Viewpoint Drive. The traffic in this area (shaded in green) may be affected during this project.
In deep-red corner of Arizona, threat of losing water starts to outweigh fear of regulation
Driving along county roads that are little more than dirt paths, Tim Walsh remarked that the expansive valley below the Long Mountain range used to be no more than tumbleweeds and scraggly cactuses.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Assistant Town Manager Earns Top Award
Cutter Chamberlain, Prescott Valley Assistant to the Town Manager, was awarded the Rachel Hut Bremen Associate’s Award for Excellence in Leadership during the Arizona City/County Management Association Awards Banquet on January 26th in Sedona. The award is in memory of Rachel Hut Bremen who was an active ACMA member,...
SignalsAZ
Planting Wildflowers: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell us what to get to plant wildflowers. Learn which wildflower mixes would be good to use, what mulch is best, plants with unique colors for this time of year. Check out the Watters Garden Center Planting Wilflowers...
AZFamily
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There are many, many pizzerias and restaurants and most people would say that New York makes the best pizza in the country. But this year in Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots, only five New York locations made the list. Arizona has four locations on this year’s list.
SignalsAZ
Single Leaf Pinyon Pine: Watters Plant of the Week
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shares the Watters Plant of the Week: Single Leaf Pinyon Pine! Check out this week’s fun selection and stay tuned to see more information on how to grow this plant. Thick, evergreen needles provide year-round beauty with summer shade to...
SignalsAZ
YRMC, YRMG Agreement Negotiation with BCBSAZ Again Extended to Feb 6
On February 3, 2023, the day after the initial negotiation extension expired, Diginity Health annouced that there has been another extention on coverage while negotiations continue between Dignity YRMC, Dignity YRMG, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. In an effort to ensure a fair and responsible contract agreement that...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Seeks Volunteers
The Prescott Valley Police Department continually seeks enthusiastic volunteers to join our department as they strive to serve the community. As a volunteer, you will receive valuable training and insight concerning the functions of our police department and the criminal justice system. They are also always looking for assistance in...
Missing Arizona couple rescued after trapped on icy road for 2 nights
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — An elderly couple reported missing Wednesday has been found safe after they spent two nights trapped in their vehicle on a snowy road in Yavapai County. The granddaughter of Mike and Catherine Pena had reported them missing Wednesday, which prompted the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office to start searching for the Spring Valley couple.
AZFamily
Arizona's gas prices rising again
Fat Tuesday on Mill Avenue in Tempe and Fire Tiger Dessert Café in Mesa are among some restaurants hit with health violations. Parents upset after longtime Tolleson teacher's contract not renewed. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. Dozens of former students, parents, and community members showed up in support of...
yumadailynews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Prescott Valley metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Prescott Valley metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KTAR.com
Breakfast restaurant Over Easy plans to open 3 Valley locations this year
PHOENIX — Breakfast and brunch restaurant Over Easy announced plans to debut three new locations across the Valley this year. The newest locations are set to open in Chandler, Tempe and Glendale, bringing the total amount of stores in Arizona to 14, according to a press release. The East...
Arizona homeowners can now get up to $40,000 in stimulus money in online application
If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.
AZFamily
Couple, dog rescued after surviving two nights trapped in the snow in Yavapai County
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a happy ending for a couple and their dog who were missing in Yavapai County. Deputies said Mike and Catherine Pena and their dog Daphnee were found safely in their truck on Thursday. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said the pair took their truck out for a drive on Tuesday to Palace Station, which is about 17 miles south of Prescott. Because of the rough road conditions, they got stuck on their way there on Senator Highway. The Penas stayed in their truck, conserved their fuel and had food and water.
ABC 15 News
I-10 improvement project to start despite lack of federal funding
PHOENIX — Millions of federal dollars have been awarded to infrastructure projects across the U.S., but Arizona is not among them. The Wild Horse Pass Corridor project was hoping to get hundreds of millions to improve I-10. The Arizona Department of Transportation now says they’ll look for the rest...
$3.5 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Arizona Grocery Store
The winning ticket matched all six numbers.
SignalsAZ
How Much Snow Has Prescott Received this Winter?
The latest storm through the Prescott area was a bit of a bust but we have seen a pretty wet winter and, despite the lack of snow for the Quad Cities, a good snowfall was reported elsewhere in Northern Arizona. The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona shared the 24-Hour...
fox10phoenix.com
How a homeless encampment grew on private property with Arizonans living out of cars and RVs
PHOENIX - We're getting a full view of the Valley’s homeless crisis parked in a large, vacant lot – it’s a new homeless community that’s popped up in Phoenix, but it’s in violation of the City code. Since our investigation began, we have learned that...
4 Restaurants in Arizona Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of Arizona, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
kawc.org
Southwest Gas Customers Get 7.6% Rate Hike
Southwest Gas customers in Arizona will have to shell out more cash to pay for their monthly natural gas bills. Southwest Gas raised prices by 7.6% at the end of January. This is on top of a larger increase e in 2021. And, the rate is higher for small businesses, who see an increase of 13.7 percent.
