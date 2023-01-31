Read full article on original website
DEFENSIVE MINDED RAIDERS STOP CONTINENTAL
HAVILAND – The Lady Raiders picked up their fifth consecutive win while giving up the fewest points in a contest this season. Wayne Trace defeated Continental in a low scoring match-up 35-23 to improve their season record to 11-8. The 23-points is a season low for the Raider defense. Continental falls to 3-17 after the 12-point set back.
Lottery Luck: Does it live in Auburn?
In the month of January, there were seven winners in the city of Auburn with at least $1,000 in prize money.
Marjorie A. “Marge” Yenser
Marjorie A. “Marge” Yenser, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Marge was born on August 1, 1947 in Payne, OH to the late Marion and Evelyn (Dodane) Moore. On July 3, 1965, she married the love of her life, David Yenser, who survives. For 32 years, Marge was an agent for Stahl Stoller Meyer Insurance Company in Paulding, until her retirement in 2015. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Payne and a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, IN. Marge was also a long time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Payne. She was a wonderful seamstress, especially prom and wedding dresses. She loved gardening and her flowers, she loved baking, and staying active. More than anything, Marge loved spending time with her grandkids at the lake.
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
WATCH: Movers transport historic barn in Ohio
CONVOY, Ohio (WANE) – An Ohio barn that’s nearly a century old is on the move Friday. The structure, which stands at 4,000 square feet, is being transported almost a mile down the road in Convoy. At one time, horses and cattle called the barn home. Now, the...
Temple Christian buys Lima Manor property
LIMA — Temple Christian Schools are experiencing both growth and expansion. Monday the school bought the Lima Manor property at 750 Brower Road for $600,000 to accommodate its growth and expansion. Initial plans are to renovate the former nursing home to hold the preschool. Renovating a nursing home into...
Missing Beavercreek man’s car located in Mercer County
Law enforcement has issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for 78-year-old Robert Hageman after he drove away from his home on Leawood Drive in Beavercreek at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday.
11 Investigates: Missteps plague hunt for 14-year-old's killer
PAULDING, Ohio — Editor's note: This is the second in a three-part series on the unsolved death of Nancy Eagleson. Also read part one and part three. When Nancy Eagleson was abducted on the night of Nov. 13, 1960, it was an unusual, and shocking, experience for the city of slightly more than 2,200 residents.
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
Piqua man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Mercer County Wednesday
Deputies were called at 6:14 a.m. Wednesday to U.S. Rt. 127, south of Fort Recovery Minster Rd in Granville Township, on a report of a crash, according to a department spokesperson.
Officials: Former Wrestling Coach Assaulted Student Who Lost Match
A former wrestling coach in Ohio has been charged in connection with an incident involving a 14-year-old wrestler at a tournament in early January. The Archbold Police Department said 28-year-old Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of endangering children, as reported by WTVG-TV on Tuesday.
Barn messages bring smiles to Fort Wayne motorists
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Everyone’s commute could use some fun to brighten up the trip to work. And if you drive past Aboite Center Road and Dicke Road on your way to work you may have found some. Toni McDevitt and her husband Bob have been decorating...
Two Vehicle Accident at Intersection of Allentown and Cable Roads in Lima Monday evening
LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima and American Township emergency personnel responded to a car crash around 8:30 PM Monday evening. Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Allentown and Cable roads on Lima's west end. Both vehicles, a red sedan and a silver SUV, sustained significant front end damage with air bag deployment. At this time, the cause of the accident and any known injuries have not been released. Your Hometown Stations will provide updates as soon as they become available.
1 killed in Mercer County crash: Investigation
According to a release by the Mercer County Sheriff’s office, 61-year-old Kevin Brunswick was driving north on U.S. Route 127 around 6:14 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Brunswick then drove left of center, striking a southbound semi-truck driven by a 54-year-old Mt. Victory man.
Angola police searching for shoplifting suspect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Angola police are asking for the public's help finding a shoplifting suspect. If you have any information, you're asked to call Angola Police Dispatch at 260-665-2121.
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer, 19, Convoy, changed his plea to guilty of Unlawful Sexual Contact with a Minor, F4 – Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for 3/15/23 @ 9:00 a.m. Jason Mosure, 43,...
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127
Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating Robert Hageman. 78-year-old Robert Hageman was reported missing Monday night. His vehicle was located near "The Overdrive" on U.S. Route 127, but Hageman was not in the vehicle. He has gray hair, blue eyes, is 5' 11" tall, and has dementia. Joining the search are Coldwater and Montezuma Fire Departments, a UTV unit from the Celina Police Department, and a K9 and drones from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Sheriff at 419-586-7724.
The Blizzard of 1978
The blizzard struck on Wednesday January 26, 1978 at 1:30 AM in the morning. The temperature rapidly dropped, the winds severely picked up speed reaching an average of 40 miles per hour with a peak of 53 mph, and the snow fell fast with a final accumulation of 13.1 inches by the following night. The situation was doubly precarious due to the previous day’s accumulation of rain and snow that created a frozen slush layer that the storm built much, much more snow upon. By 4 AM the snowfall removed visibility and the snow drifted by the intense winds blocked the movement of traffic. This blizzard was described as “One of the Most Intense U.S. Storms on record” by the U.S. Weather Service.
Search ongoing for missing man in Mercer County
CELINA — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing person. A search for Robert Hageman, 78, has been ongoing since Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Hageman’s 2005 Buick Lesabre was located at Overdrive, 3769 U.S. Route 127, Celina, but Hageman whereabouts are still unknown.
