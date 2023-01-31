Marjorie A. “Marge” Yenser, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Marge was born on August 1, 1947 in Payne, OH to the late Marion and Evelyn (Dodane) Moore. On July 3, 1965, she married the love of her life, David Yenser, who survives. For 32 years, Marge was an agent for Stahl Stoller Meyer Insurance Company in Paulding, until her retirement in 2015. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary in Payne and a member of St. Charles Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, IN. Marge was also a long time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Payne. She was a wonderful seamstress, especially prom and wedding dresses. She loved gardening and her flowers, she loved baking, and staying active. More than anything, Marge loved spending time with her grandkids at the lake.

PAYNE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO