WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile County DA’s Office spends thousands to store Prichard water board loot
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office has spent more than $5,000 to store trailer-loads of items authorities confiscated from the home of the former operations manager of the Prichard water system last year. Those items from the raid of Nia Bradley’s Semmes home in February...
1 dead in shooting at K&J Beauty Supply: Police Chief
UPDATE 3:30 AM 2/4/23: 20-year-old Daniel Holloway Jr. was booked into Mobile Metro Jail just before midnight Friday night. He was charged with murder. Jail records indicate he has no prior arrests in Mobile County as an adult. UPDATE (10:05 p.m.): Semmes Police confirmed a 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and died at […]
wdhn.com
Exclusive: Domestic violence victim living in fear over early release law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With hundreds of inmates due to be released early from Alabama prisons, some crime victims say they weren’t given any notice, and now they’re frightened for their lives. WKRG News 5 spoke exclusively with a woman who says she is concerned that her...
WALA-TV FOX10
Jury acquits Irvington man in Cookies-n-Cream murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury on Thursday found an Irvington man not guilty of murdering a man at a Theodore strip club. Prosecutors alleged that Robert Jamonte Abrams, 32, and his girlfriend murdered Manchella “Joe” Allen in February 2021 at the now-closed Cookies-n-Cream. Family and friends at the time described Allen as kind man dedicated to coaching youth sports.
wxxv25.com
Two arrested in Jackson County after felony pursuit
Suspects wanted in a felony credit card case in Ocean Springs led officers on a chase through Jackson and Harrison counties before being arrested in Ocean Springs. Twenty-eight year-old Brandon Cole and 29-year-old Frankie Holley are now behind bars. Ocean Springs police say the chase began in Gautier, then made its way to Woolmarket via I-10 and then back to Ocean Springs before suspects were stopped at the RaceTrac at Washington and Lemoyne Boulevard.
wdhn.com
Florida women charged for the death of two people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Florida woman is behind bars in Escambia County, Florida after she is accused of killing two people in a 2022 car crash. Authorities arrested Sara Hudson, 19, of Pensacola, Florida, and charged her with two counts of vehicular homicide, two counts of driving with a suspended license causing death, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
utv44.com
The lie that could land you in an Alabama jail
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — A change in Alabama law now means you can go to jail for telling a certain lie. Two men found that out the hard way after Mobile Police say they didn't tell officers they had guns. On January 9th during a traffic stop near Linwood...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile calls extra pay for cops an ‘incentive;’ firefighters call it illegal pay raise
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Friday declined to settle a dispute that has pit police officers against firefighters, setting up a trial in May over a pay boost for cops approved las year. The city and the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1349, which is challenging the...
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO investigating shooting at beauty supply store in Semmes
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at a beauty supply store in Semmes. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. this evening in a beauty supply store off Moffett Road near Walmart after a confrontation between the victim and another man, authorities said. The 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries, according to authorities.
WALA-TV FOX10
Murder suspect arrested while out on bond
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who is awaiting trial for a murder from May 2021 was arrested on Wednesday night for marijuana possession and attempting to elude, according to MPD. MPD said they initiated a traffic stop and the driver refused to stop initially before stopping and fleeing on...
utv44.com
Cookies and Cream murder suspect found not guilty
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Today a jury in Mobile found Robert Abrams not guilty in the shooting death of Manchella Allen in 2021. On Saturday, February 27, 2021 around 1:30 a.m., police responded to Cookies N Cream Adult Club on Theodore Dawes Road, in reference to a homicide. The...
Pensacola mother who lost son to gun violence reacts to recent shootings
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — There has been at least five shootings in Escambia County in less than a week. Lavon Brown experienced first hand, the impacts of gun violence. She lost her son, Labar Brown, in 2012. “That was the most devastating time of my life,” said Lavon Brown. Now, she and other parents […]
WPMI
Mobile Police: Suspect in 2016 cold case murder arrested in California
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a suspect in California was arrested Monday for the 2016 murder of a Mobile man. Christopher R. Hodoh, 39, was arrested in Beaumont, California, on January 30, 2023, for the murder of Darius Mose, 21. The murder occurred on...
WALA-TV FOX10
ECSO: Drive-by shots fired Thursday could be linked to earlier crimes this week
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - New developments in a string of violent crimes in Escambia County, Florida this week. Five were shot, and two are dead in five different crimes since Sunday. ECSO said shots were fired during a drive-by Thursday and could be linked to some of those cases. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD Women in Policing Series: Maj. Linda Tims
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Rising through the ranks of the Mobile Police Department -- Major Linda Tims currently serves as Section Commander of Criminal Investigations, before that Special Investigations Commander -- making her the only woman to lead both investigative units. She’s also now the highest-ranked woman in the department.
New charges in THC candy case at Mobile Co. high school
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Two more Mobile County teens face charges in the THC-infused candy investigation that began when students at Mary G. Montgomery High School in Semmes got sick from reportedly eating the candy last week, according to Semmes Police. A 15-year-old is charged with distribution of a controlled substance. A 17-year-old is charged […]
Arkansas woman caught with gun, drugs and cash in Semmes, arrested: Police
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Semmes Police Department said they arrested an Arkansas woman who was caught with a gun, methamphetamines and cash during a traffic stop in Semmes on Jan. 17, according to a release. 33-year-old Kayla Renee Lott-Minix of Arkansas, was charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of […]
WPMI
"A traffic stop should not be a death sentence" Addressing distrust with law enforcement
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tonight, many African Americans feel unsafe and distrustful of law enforcement, after the brutal killing of Tyre Nichols. But there are those working to bridge that gap. I spoke with Robert Clopton, the President of the Mobile County NAACP. He told me, for African Americans, there's always some underlying fear when it comes to police, the fear that they could be next.
George Co. woman arrested 2 times in 12 days, caught with ‘felony amount’ of meth: Deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The same woman arrested 12 days ago for allegedly cutting phone lines and possessing a stolen gun is back in jail for methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post from George County Sheriff’s Office. Paula Carol Clements, 53, of Lucedale was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Discrepancy discovered between Mobile, FBI crime stats for city
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There is an apparent discrepancy between the Police Department’s tabulation of homicides and statistics compiled by the FBI. According to the agency’s Uniform Crime Report, Mobile had 111 murders and non-negligent homicides in Mobile in 2021. That is more than twice the 51 and the city has reported.
