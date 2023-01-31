SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at a beauty supply store in Semmes. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. this evening in a beauty supply store off Moffett Road near Walmart after a confrontation between the victim and another man, authorities said. The 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries, according to authorities.

SEMMES, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO