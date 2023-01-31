Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
Atlantic City Boardwalk Fire Across From Ocean Casino Resort
There was a significant Atlantic City Boardwalk fire directly across from the Ocean Casino Resort. We are in the process of interviewing several well placed sources about the cause of this blaze. The fire was still burning in the 6:00 p.m. hour on Friday, February 3, 2023. A tip of...
Frigid temperatures prompt Code Blue warning throughout southern New Jersey
Police encourage people to check on their neighbors over the next few days.
Best Bagel Shop In EHT, NJ, Is In A Gas Station Parking Lot
You know what they say about breakfast: it's the most important meal of the day. While it's true that a lot of us skip breakfast most of the time, if you do see us partaking in a morning meal, no doubt, it's probably a breakfast sandwich. That's at least true...
South Jersey Mexican Restaurants Among Best in New Jersey
One of the many great things about living here in New Jersey is the food. Trust me. As someone who's done my fair share of traveling, one of my biggest gripes when we lived out of state was the food. According to ThebestofNJ.com, some of the best Mexican restaurants in...
In N.J. county with only 4 supermarkets, farm gets $100K to help solve ‘food desert’ problem
Salem County, tucked away in New Jersey’s westernmost corner, is the state’s smallest county. But, it boasts the most farmland in the Garden State. Despite the abundance of food growing around them — on more than 41,000 acres of preserved farmland across the county, according to state data — some residents struggle with food access due to a severe lack of local supermarkets.
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
fox29.com
Feeling lucky: Customers flock to South Jersey shop that sold $4M Mega Millions ticket
ATCO, N.J. - A small continence store in Camden County suddenly finds itself inundated with customers after it sold a $4M winning Mega Millions ticket. One Stop Shoppe Food Market on White Horse Pike in Atco sold a ticket that matched all five white balls in Tuesday's drawing. The unknown...
tourcounsel.com
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey
East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
What to expect in 2023 if you live in Ocean County, NJ
🔵 Ocean County Commissioner Director Joe Vicari lays out priorities for 2023. 🔵 How much will inflation impact Ocean County's budget and tourism this year. 🔵 The delays on road projects impacting Ocean County drivers and commuters. Ocean County has become more and more of a destination...
Popular Ocean County, NJ Business Closing After an Amazing 91 Years
While 2023 has started with a lot of business openings, there has been a fair share of closings as well. This one is especially sad. The bigger stores have been getting a lot of attention in the news. Joann's Fabrics announced in January that they would be closing numerous locations.
phillyvoice.com
Philly developer proposes luxury resort lodge in Cape May County
Philadelphia-based developer Brickstone Realty will pursue the construction of an offshore resort in Cape May County in the coming years, planning documents show. The 30-acre parcel for the proposed Clermont Lodge is in Dennis Township, about ten miles west of Sea Isle City. The wooded site, currently undeveloped land, is located off the busy intersection of New Jersey Routes 9 and 83.
Finally This Popular Cookie Shop Is Opening In Ocean County, NJ
Mark your calendar and get your sweet tooth ready, because we finally have an opening date for one of New Jersey's most popular bake shops. What's even better, is that it'll be the first one to actually open up right here in Ocean County!. No longer will you have to...
Judge: Defiant NJ beach town can sue for $21M in dune costs
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey beach town that defied state environmental authorities and fixed its dunes that were seriously eroded by a storm can proceed with a lawsuit seeking to recover $21 million it spent bulking up its shoreline, but cannot build a bulkhead to permanently thwart the waves, a judge ruled Wednesday.
7 romantic Atlantic City, NJ restaurants to try for Valentine’s Day
Dining out in Atlantic City is always a very special experience, any time of year. But, there’s nothing quite like an ocean view to make you feel like you’re so much more in love. The ambiance of Atlantic City restaurants is so conducive to Valentine’s Day that I...
Fast-Play Lottery Ticket Worth $24K Sold At NJ Wawa
A Fast-Play lottery ticket worth $23,613 was sold on Friday, Feb. 3, New Jersey officials said. The winning ticket was sold at Wawa #924, 2802 South Delsea Dr., Vineland in Cumberland County. to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Marabella’s Family Restaurant Liquidation Sale – February 4 and 5 – Stone Harbor.
Mom Marabella opened the doors of our current location in June of 1972. Summer after summer, Angelo has held down the fort, famously making his peppers, red sauce, meatballs and tiramisu. We are proud to be a part of the Stone Harbor community and thank all of our loyal customers for helping us reach this milestone. Cheers to 50 years!
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
Get a Sneak Peek at the 2023 Ocean City, NJ, Summer Concert Series
Here is some news that might drag you out of your winter dull drums. The Ocean City Music Pier has announced the first of its shows for the 2023 summer concert series. Did you realize that it's been almost a century since music lovers have been enjoying concerts at the Ocean City Music Pier?
southjerseyobserver.com
Bellmawr’s Former Coral Reef Property Sold For $600,000
The property that was once home to the popular bar/restaurant the Coral Reef in Bellmawr officially sold in late January for $600,000. The sale of the property did not include the un-sited plenary liquor license, which was transferred via probate in August, 2022. This is a developing story and as...
jerseyshoreonline.com
What Happened To The Residents Of Surf & Stream?
MANCHESTER – The last of the people who called Surf and Stream Campgrounds their home had no choice but to say goodbye to their surroundings. For some, it meant leaving behind more than 30 years of memories. At the beginning of last year, the Ocean County Commissioners announced plans...
