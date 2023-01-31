ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

NJ.com

In N.J. county with only 4 supermarkets, farm gets $100K to help solve ‘food desert’ problem

Salem County, tucked away in New Jersey’s westernmost corner, is the state’s smallest county. But, it boasts the most farmland in the Garden State. Despite the abundance of food growing around them — on more than 41,000 acres of preserved farmland across the county, according to state data — some residents struggle with food access due to a severe lack of local supermarkets.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
tourcounsel.com

East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey

East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Philly developer proposes luxury resort lodge in Cape May County

Philadelphia-based developer Brickstone Realty will pursue the construction of an offshore resort in Cape May County in the coming years, planning documents show. The 30-acre parcel for the proposed Clermont Lodge is in Dennis Township, about ten miles west of Sea Isle City. The wooded site, currently undeveloped land, is located off the busy intersection of New Jersey Routes 9 and 83.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Bellmawr’s Former Coral Reef Property Sold For $600,000

The property that was once home to the popular bar/restaurant the Coral Reef in Bellmawr officially sold in late January for $600,000. The sale of the property did not include the un-sited plenary liquor license, which was transferred via probate in August, 2022. This is a developing story and as...
BELLMAWR, NJ
jerseyshoreonline.com

What Happened To The Residents Of Surf & Stream?

MANCHESTER – The last of the people who called Surf and Stream Campgrounds their home had no choice but to say goodbye to their surroundings. For some, it meant leaving behind more than 30 years of memories. At the beginning of last year, the Ocean County Commissioners announced plans...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
