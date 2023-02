Knappa rebounded from a 40-point loss last week at Mannahouse Christian Academy with an easy 56-41 win over Portland Christian on Monday at Knappa.

The Loggers had three players in double figures, led by Treven Moreland with 14 points. Jacob Ogier added 13 points and Parker Stevens scored 10 points for Knappa. Knappa remains in a first place tie with Mannahouse in the Northwest League standings.