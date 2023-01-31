ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Tons of Super Bowl events to enjoy in Phoenix, across the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a lot of Super Bowl LVII events coming to the Valley!. The Super Bowl Experience starts Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Phoenix Convention Center. The cost is $20 but kids 12 and under are free. “We’ll have NFL alums there they’ll be doing autograph signings and again, a lot of selfie opportunities at the Phoenix Convention Center,” Jay Parry, president of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mashed

Guy Fieri Dropped His Game-Winning Super Bowl Menu Tips

On February 12, 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona (via CBS Sports). But, you can be sure that here at Mashed, we've already planned the menu for our Super Bowl par-tay. Looking forward to both the game and the food, celebrity chef and self-proclaimed football fanatic Guy Fieri has some tips.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Super Bowl matchup strikes up friendly Scottsdale bar rivalry

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the battle of green and red in the desert where two watering holes in Scottsdale pledge their loyalties to only one team. The arrowhead will point you to Pub Rock, and you can find your nest at Rockbar. Die-hard fans of the Eagles...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
foodgressing.com

Super Bowl Minneapolis – Saint Paul 2023: Watch Parties, Game Day Eats

Here is a roundup of Super Bowl Minneapolis – Saint Paul 2023 watch parties and game day eats. Game on!. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant/business that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
foodgressing.com

Super Bowl Vancouver 2023 BC: Watch Parties, Game Day Eats

Here is a roundup of Super Bowl Vancouver 2023 BC watch parties and game day eats. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant/business that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
agupdate.com

Chicken wings figure to be Super Bowl favorite again

As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for Super Bowl LVII, many will be hosting parties and chowing down on hearty snacks. In an annual tradition, chicken wings will be the highlight for many super bowl parties, so much so that an estimated 1.42 billion wings were consumed during the 2022 game alone, according to National Chicken Council.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy