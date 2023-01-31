Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
AZFamily
Tons of Super Bowl events to enjoy in Phoenix, across the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a lot of Super Bowl LVII events coming to the Valley!. The Super Bowl Experience starts Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Phoenix Convention Center. The cost is $20 but kids 12 and under are free. “We’ll have NFL alums there they’ll be doing autograph signings and again, a lot of selfie opportunities at the Phoenix Convention Center,” Jay Parry, president of the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, said.
Philly bars, restaurants preparing for Super Bowl parties and crowds
"We're expecting to fill up early. Last week the game was at 3 p.m. and we filled up by 1 p.m., so we're expecting a huge crowd," said Eric Spicer, general manager at P.J. Whelihan's in Haddonfield.
You can watch Super Bowl at a New Jersey brewery, but there’s a catch
The good news for New Jersey breweries: locations that are airing the Super Bowl don't have to give the state 10 days' notice. The bad news: the Feb. 12 game will still count toward the breweries' cap on the number of events they can host annually. More breweries than usual...
KTAR.com
Here’s how much it’ll cost Eagles and Chiefs fans to attend Super Bowl LVII in Glendale
PHOENIX — Coming to metro Phoenix for Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs? You better have deep pockets. Fans can expect to spend at least five figures on game tickets, flights and lodging during the big weekend — and that’s not including other costs that will drive up the credit card bill.
Guy Fieri Dropped His Game-Winning Super Bowl Menu Tips
On February 12, 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona (via CBS Sports). But, you can be sure that here at Mashed, we've already planned the menu for our Super Bowl par-tay. Looking forward to both the game and the food, celebrity chef and self-proclaimed football fanatic Guy Fieri has some tips.
AZFamily
Super Bowl matchup strikes up friendly Scottsdale bar rivalry
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the battle of green and red in the desert where two watering holes in Scottsdale pledge their loyalties to only one team. The arrowhead will point you to Pub Rock, and you can find your nest at Rockbar. Die-hard fans of the Eagles...
foodgressing.com
Super Bowl Minneapolis – Saint Paul 2023: Watch Parties, Game Day Eats
Here is a roundup of Super Bowl Minneapolis – Saint Paul 2023 watch parties and game day eats. Game on!. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant/business that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
foodgressing.com
Super Bowl Vancouver 2023 BC: Watch Parties, Game Day Eats
Here is a roundup of Super Bowl Vancouver 2023 BC watch parties and game day eats. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant/business that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
agupdate.com
Chicken wings figure to be Super Bowl favorite again
As the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs take the field for Super Bowl LVII, many will be hosting parties and chowing down on hearty snacks. In an annual tradition, chicken wings will be the highlight for many super bowl parties, so much so that an estimated 1.42 billion wings were consumed during the 2022 game alone, according to National Chicken Council.
Super Bowl coin toss odds and history (Should you bet heads or tails?)
Betting on the coin toss at the Super Bowl is a rite of passage for all sports bettors. I don’t think you’ve become a true bettor until you do it. It’s dumb, it’s stupid, it’s random, but it’s a whole lot of fun and a great way to kick-off a great night of gambling.
Comments / 0