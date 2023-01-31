ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Hey Babe, Take a Tour of Small-Town America With Hilarious TikToker @SinisterPondBabe

Once upon a time, learning about a new place before traveling there involved buying an actual guidebook. Before the internet allowed folks to Yelp their way into a decent restaurant, we lived an analog life filled with bookshelves devoted to entire countries with helpful tools about traveling. From learning whether or not to tip to which tours got you the most bang for your buck, it was paper or nothing.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
12tomatoes.com

“Earthship Homes” Are Taking Over Tiny Living And It’s Easy To See Why

“Earthship homes” are one of the latest trends that we have seen online and we are going to be honest, we were struggling to wrap our minds around them at first. They certainly do not look like the homes that we are familiar with. We are used to homes that have a box-like shape, with sharp corners and straight lines as far as the eye can see.
Upworthy

A group gave 105 homeless people disposable cameras. These are the photos they took.

This article originally appeared on 08.17.16A group of 105 homeless people gathered at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. Each of them was given a disposable camera and told to take pictures that represent "my London." The photos were entered in an annual contest run by London-based nonprofit Cafe Art, which gives homeless artists the chance to have their work displayed around the city and, for some of the photographers who participate in the yearly challenge, in a print calendar.

