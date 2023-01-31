Read full article on original website
Missing Florida Lyft driver’s car found with slaying suspect
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The car owned by a missing 74-year-old Florida Lyft driver has been found in North Carolina and the man who was driving it is wanted in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Florida. Authorities said Friday that Gary Levin has been missing since Monday, when his family believes he picked up a customer in Palm Beach County, Florida. His red 2022 Kia Stinger was spotted in Miami that day and later in north Florida. The vehicle was then seen Thursday evening in North Carolina and driver Matthew Flores was arrested following a police chase. Flores is a suspect in a slaying that occurred nearly a week before Levin went missing.
Colorado considers using public land for affordable housing
DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers are wading into the housing crisis with a proposal to free up vacant parcels of state-owned land that could be leased or sold at a discount for affordable housing projects. The proposal is part of a snowballing trend kicked off by cities utilizing city-owned parcels and has since spawned requests to the federal government to open up land for residential development. The bill was the Colorado Senate’s first of the session, emphasizing lawmakers’ focus on housing. It passed in Colorado’s Senate housing committee last month. Colorado owns about 55 vacant parcels, including about a dozen in and around Denver, that could potentially be used for affordable housing.
Former NFL player faces DUI charge in Florida after crash
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — A former NFL player was arrested on a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge after troopers say his vehicle rear-ended a pick-up truck that was on the side of a South Florida highway because of a flat tire. The accident injured the truck’s driver who had been standing outside. The Florida Highway Patrol says Vontae Davis smelled of alcohol, had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes and could barely stay awake while being interviewed by a trooper after the accident early Saturday on the Florida Turnpike. The collision sent the truck spinning into a concrete barrier.
